Caitlyn Jenner has made quite the splash as one of the ten celebrities taking on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! series.

And Sophia Hutchins, as a result of Caitlyn’s I’m A Celebrity 2019 appearance, has been thrown under the public microscope. Everyone suddenly wants to know everything about the reality star’s current 23-year-old partner!

So, we did some digging on Sophia’s Instagram to find out seven things you must know about her.

Puppy love

If there’s one thing that’s clear about Sophia from taking a look at her Instagram profile, it’s that she’s 100% a dog lover.

She currently has two dogs, one black Labrador and one golden. Both, it goes without saying, are adorable.

You wouldn’t go a few scrolls without coming across some of Sophia’s adorable pooches!

Model behaviour

This blonde bombshell certainly isn’t letting her good looks go to waste.

It’s no surprise that Sophia model! Everything from swimwear to underwear, Sophia does it all.

Need for speed

Fans of KUWTK will know that Caitlyn Jenner is a bit of a speed demon who loves cars and all thrill-seeking activities. No wonder she aced the skydive in the first episode of I’m A Celeb.

And it’s clear that Caitlyn’s need for speed has rubbed off on Sophia, too.

The couple can often be spotted at NASCAR races or in the driving seat of fast cars. Just check out some of Sophia’s posts on Insta to see what we mean!

Golf dates

Another activity Sophia and Caitlyn love to do together is golfing.

Sophia posts loads of snaps on her Instagram of her golfing progress. Not only is she improving on her swing, she’s also got the best golfing wardrobe we’ve ever seen!

Sophia is definitely bringing style to the golf course.

The great outdoors

Sophia is the perfect fit for outdoorsy Caitlyn, as she also loves hiking through the Malibu hills.

Her Instagram feed will give you a serious case of wanderlust.

Fan of the family

When Sophia announced she was undergoing gender transition back in 2016, she cited Caitlyn Jenner as one of her inspirations who gave her the confidence to do so.

But from her Instagram, we can see that Sophia is not just one of Caitlyn’s biggest supporters, she also loves Kylie.

Sophia has tonnes of Kylie Cosmetics products, from lip kits to eye shadow palettes, she has it all!

Sophia the wine lover

From Sophia’s first few Instagram posts, we can see that her go-to drink is wine.

Sophia and friends have multiple snaps at California’s Napa Valley on wine tasting experiences. In one Instagram post, Sophia even said: “Late night Sophia ideas are always the most fun! Especially with lots of wine.”

It definitely brings out party-girl Sophia!

