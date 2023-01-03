Sophianne on The Ultimatum France is giving some serious hints on Instagram about how his Netflix romance pans out. Faced with choosing to get married or leave, he spends weeks with a new person – but not his partner.

One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued, and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. Sophianne decided to give his partner Lina The Ultimatum.

Singer-songwriter and writer Sophianne and Lina have been together for two years. His dream is to live in the United States and make music, while his partner says she isn’t ready to live somebody else’s dream. So, who is Sophianne?

***Warning: Spoilers ahead***

Meet Sophianne on The Ultimatum

Sophianne said he wants to “work with the people who inspired him in his youth” and wanted his partner Lina on The Ultimatum: France to follow him in his dreams and ambitions. However, neither were willing to give in.

The singer recently released a new song on December 23, Nothing More, and refers to himself as SJee in the music industry. A verified artist on Spotify, he has 190 monthly listeners on there, while Over Yah is his most listened to track.

Sophianne was asked if he’s ever tried modelling by a fan, but he jokily claimed he “isn’t good-looking enough.” When questioned on what happened between him and Lina, he told them that they “had a good relationship.”

Sophianne’s career and background

Sophianne is a singer-songwriter who will be releasing a new single on the next batch of The Ultimatum episodes, on January 6, 2023. He has big hopes and dreams to move to the United States to live and make music.

He went onto The Ultimatum: France with an open mind and developed a connection with Romane, who he lived with for several weeks. Sophianne even made a song on episode 5, which is available now!

Meet Netflix star on Instagram

Sophianne only has a few photos on his Instagram, which mainly involve promo of The Ultimatum: France. However, there are some tell-tale signs from his comments that suggest what happened between him and Lina.

Sophianne’s dreams of going to the US to sing and live are still alive, as he agreed with a fan who said: “You should chase your dream and not chase women. Go to USA alone, pursue your dreams. You live only once.”

His bio reads: “I write songs ✍🏻 I sing 🎤 I meditate 🧘‍♂️.” He has 947 followers but that doesn’t include Lina, who also doesn’t follow him on Instagram. Sophianne also said “maybe we are dating” when asked about Romane.

