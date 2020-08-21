The internet wants to know more details about Sophie Ernoult – James ‘Diags’ Bennewith’s new girlfriend.
James ‘Diags’ Bennewith has finally moved on after his break-up from TOWIE co-star Fran Parman.
James has found love with new partner Sophie Ernoult and quite naturally, fans want to know all the details about their relationship, as well as who Sophie is.
So, here’s everything you need to know about Sophie, including her age, career and Instagram!
Who is Sophie Ernoult?
Based on pictures from her Facebook profile, Sophie must be in her early twenties. She has pictures from her school/college years from 2015.
Her bio states that she went to North West Kent College but there’s no other information about her education or career at the time of writing.
Sophie recently went Instagram official with James when she shared a cheeky Boomerang post. James and Sophie posed in front of a bathroom mirror.
According to The Sun, the two are rumoured to have been dating for months but this is the first time they shared something in the public eye.
Sophie Ernoult and James: Relationship
Based on her Instagram posts, it appears that Sophie and James met when they volunteered together in Uganda.
There’s a whole ‘Uganda’ collection on Sophie’s Instagram and James can be seen in a few of her posts.
According to the Just Giving page that Sophie set up, she was in Uganda from February 1st to February 11th which might be when she found love with the TOWIE star.
Moreover, James tagged Sophie in an Instagram post back in February meaning that the two definitely met in Uganda.
View this post on Instagram
Finally back home – What an Unbelievable trip with the @theabodeproject out in Uganda 🇺🇬 I love and miss every single person on the trip, My Valentines goes to all of you this year who needs a date aye 🤷🏻♂️😂 The work that was done out there this year is unreal, I truly don’t have words, not to just the people that were there, but to all the people who donated @lilycomms_ @tom_pearce and not only the money but all the suitcases of donations I was able to take over from all of you! thank you so so much, the room was absolutely full to the brim you don’t realise how much of a difference this will all make to the children out there ❤️ Wanna say a big shout out to our Fabulous 10 crew and of course our shelving crew @mitch_pb & @spudy86 scroll across you’ll see what I’m talking about – Shelving for days thanks to us 😂 I love you all ❤️ I’m sure you’ll see plenty more posts going up in the next few days and be bored of it but until next time – Peace & Love 🇺🇬✌🏼🌍 And please don’t stop the donations coming I can always store them in my warehouse for the next trip 🙌❤️ Photo Credit – @mattshumfilms
Sophie and James travelled to Uganda as part of the Abode Project – an organisation which helps children, families and people in the Kabale community.
Follow Sophie on Instagram
Sophie is already enjoying a loyal fan base on her Instagram profile. She has nearly 4,800 followers at the time of writing, a figure which we’re sure is set to rise.
Even though Sophie’s job is unknown, a career path like a social media influencer will definitely suit her.
Give her a follow @sophieernoult___x.
