The reality series follows the the father and daughter duo as they travel along the California coast to enjoy delicious delicacies.

The first episode of Season 1 dropped on August 22 on Food Network and viewers seem keen to know more about Kate Connelly – Sophie’s mom and Bobby’s ex-wife.

Who is Sophie Flay’s mom?

Sophie is Bobby’s only child and her mother is Kate Connelly, the chef’s second wife.

Unlike Bobby and Sophie, Kate leads an extremely private life. You will have a hard time trying to find her on any social media platform.

According to Thriling, she and Bobby met back in 1994 and got hitched in October 1995. They welcomed their daughter Sophie a year later.

However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1998. The reason behind their split hasn’t been revealed.

The same report further notes that she is estimated to have a net worth of $2.3 million.

Kate Connelly has made a name for herself

After completing her degree in Journalism, Kate pursued a career in TV and movies.

She is best known for appearing as the host on TVFN’s show called Robin Leach: Talking Food from 1990 to 1995.

She was also a model apart from being a television personality.

If reports are to be believed, Kate currently owns a couple of restaurants in New York.

While Kate has kept her personal life under wraps, Bobby has spoken publicly about dating Christina Perez.

However, he told Entertainment Tonight that a marriage proposal is not on his mind at the moment.

How many times has Bobby Flay been married?

Bobby has been married thrice.

He was married to Debra Ponzek before Kate from 1991 to 1993. After his marriage to his second wife ended, he tied the knot with Stephanie March in 2005. They were together until 2015.

While his only daughter is Sophie, he became stepfather to Kate’s child from her previous marriage, according to Distractify.