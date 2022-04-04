Sophie Habboo isn't the only one flaunting an engagement ring on MIC 2022













Fans of Made In Chelsea are left stunned as Sophie Habboo flashes her huge diamond engagement ring from her fiance Jamie Laing in the latest preview for the new season of MIC.

The reality star was showing off her stunning ring to her friends and co-stars Ruby Adler and Melissa Tattam of which in the scene she adorably said that Jamie declared “‘I want to spend my life with you” as he got down on one knee.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the engagement ring as well as the very cute – yet very dangerous – proposal.

Sophie was almost set on fire during the proposal

As Sophie shocked audiences with her stunning new ring she explained to her girlfriends the adorable way in which Jamie proposed, she said:

Basically, he was in the Rosewood, which is where we sort of had our first proper date, and he was like calm, we could just spend the night there, and I was like ‘okay, fun’ and then I knocked and he opened the door and he like ran, opened it, and he said ‘read the letters’ and he ran away. Music was playing… Sophie Habboo, MIC

However, things then got a little dangerous as Sophie explained to Ruby that she knew what was happening straight away, she continued:

I knew… literally my eyes were like… and I knocked all the candles over so there was wax everywhere, all over my bag, all over my trainers, I was like “oh shoot”… I was reading all the letters and crying, crying…” Sophie Habboo, MIC

Despite almost setting fire to their home, Sophie obviously said yes and went on to say how happy and excited she was for their future.

The couple got engaged in December

The MIC couple has been together since 2019 and has appeared very happy and strong since the start despite a few hiccups along the way. Now, Jamie has finally popped the question three years later in December 2021.

Jamie left the show last season after being one of the leading roles in order to progress his presenting career as well as launching a new podcast with his now fiance, called Nearly Weds.

The podcast is said to follow the highs and lows of his and Sophie’s wedding journey and fans can’t wait already.

Tiffany Watson is also engaged this season

This season on MIC love is definitely in the air as not only is Sophie engaged but fellow cast member Tiffany Watson is also getting ready for her wedding.

During the first episode we get to see the reality star discussing her engagement to her fiance and professional footballer Cameron McGeehan who popped the question to Tiff in October, in the episode Tiffany says:

I didn’t say anything for ages, and he was like “yes or no” and I was like “yes.” It’s honestly the best feeling in the world. Tiffany Watson, MIC

Watson revealed that her man had proposed to her in the exact same hotel room in Paris that Sarah Jessica Parker filmed in for Sex and the City, which made the moment even more unforgettable

