Who is Sophie Hermann's sister? MIC star reveals younger sibling Charlie is engaged!











Sophie Hermann was seen getting teary about her love life, after revealing how happy she is for her younger sister getting engaged.

On Monday December 7th, Sophie went for lunch with co-star Fredrik Ferrier, who she informed about her sibling’s news.

Sophie told him that she is “obviously very, very happy” but went on to swear, and say it wasn’t supposed to happen like this.

So who is Sophie Hermann’s sister? Let’s find out more about her sibling!

Sophie talks about little sister on MIC

After saying how happy she is that her little sister recently got engaged, it looked like Sophie felt more single than ever.

The Made in Chelsea star opened up to Fredrick, saying she never imagined she would be in the situation she is in now.

The 33-year-old said she wants to settle down and have a family, and went on to reveal she is thinking about freezing her eggs.

Well, Sophie is on the Celebs Go Dating 2021 line-up, so you never know!

Who is Sophie Hermann’s little sister?

Charlie Hermann

Sophie’s sister lives in Singapore, where they have been pictured together before – so it looks like she pays her sister a visit every so often!

The sisters came into the 2020 New Year in Switzerland together, and are regularly pictured in Germany, where they grew up.

It looks like Charlie keeps most of her life private, but we do know that she’s engaged – so congratulations to Sophie’s sister!

We also know that Charlie is under 33 years old – Sophie’s age – and judging by baby photos, she must be around 4 or 5 years younger.

Sophie and Charlie’s relationship

Sophie and her little sister seem pretty close.

While they regularly go back to their home to see family, Sophie and Charlie were dressed by their mother like the Tudors (Sophie’s words) growing up.

They also spent Christmas in Germany last year. So now we wait to see if their tradition is going ahead again in 2020…

