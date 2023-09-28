Spoilers – Love is Blind season 5 marriage licenses reveal that just one couple tied the knot. The official Houston records show that all others didn’t make it to the altar after an engagement. There was also another LIB season 5 couple who did say “I Do” but never actually stayed legally married.

Five couples developed a connection in the Love is Blind pods for season 5. Then, the Netflix stars were proposed to through a wall, before finally laying eyes on each other. We looked at the LIB spoilers…

© 2023

Love is Blind season 5: Lydia and Milton

Just two couples from Love is Blind season 5 tied the knot. Lydia and Milton got married according to public records from the Harris County Clerk’s Office in Texas, where Houston is located, in May 2022.

Lydia and Milton were issued their marriage license on May 13, 2022, married on May 31, and had their marriage license processed and returned to the office on June 27, 2022.

The records also note that their wedding was officiated by Chaplain Anthony Cop. However, Lydia’s Facebook page states that she is single, and she and Milton don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Izzy and Stacey also got married

Izzy and Stacy were one of two couples who were issued marriage licenses from Love Is Blind season 5. The records state they were married on May 20, 2023, while their license was processed on August 29.

However, their marriage license after Love is Blind season 5 was not returned, meaning they are not legally married yet. Izzy and Stacy were still following each other when the season 5 premiere aired.

They were one of three LIB season 5 couples who got engaged, alongside JP and Taylor. Izzy’s requirement was that her partner be accepted by her family so he could join in on their games.

LIB season 5 spoilers

Love is Blind season 5 spoilers show JP and Taylor did not get married, as per public records from Harris County Clerk’s Office. There is no record confirming they got a marriage license despite getting engaged.

The two were still following each other on Instagram at the time season 5 premiered. Teasers show that there’s trouble ahead once they get to Mexico for their couples’ vacation.

JP tells Taylor: “It just presents as fake,” and when an annoyed Taylor responds with, “But you didn’t know what I looked like before,” he adds, “But now I do!” Taylor’s then seen crying in a new scene.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW