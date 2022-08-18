











Stacia Karcher took the brave move to go onto Married at First Sight and marry total stranger Nate Barnes. But when it comes to her professional life, she’s just as busy and motivated as a YouTuber and accountant.

Fans have been wondering what Stacia’s net worth is, considering she works two jobs. The successful entrepreneur has everyone thinking she must have a lavish lifestyle, and it looks like her blissful marriage goes perfectly with it.

However, her shocked reaction to Nate’s apartment highlighted their differences. “Uncomfortably clean” Stacia expressed how she felt the place was disorganized, leaving viewers eager to find out how much she earns.

Meet MAFS star Stacia Karcher

Stacia is an accountant by day and YouTuber by night. With over 5K subscribers on the video platform, she is a 37-year-old Married at First Sight cast member based in Los Angeles, who works as a social media influencer.

The DIY-lover is currently married to Nate Barnes, who she met on the Lifetime show. She currently posts beauty and makeup tutorials, hair tutorials, cooking videos, DIY’s and home decor inspiration to her YouTube account.

She uploads every other Thursday. Stacia was raised by her single mother and grandmother in California and is more than ready to be married. However, she is aware of her high standards when it comes to having a partner!

Her net worth and salary

Stacia’s latest YouTube videos don’t currently get enough views to make money from. However, her top-viewed videos are her older uploads, such as her ‘How to hang a gallery wall using no nails’ at 147K views.

On average, 100,000 YouTube views are worth around $500 as per Launchkit. So it’s safe to say that the MAFS star appears to have made some extra cash with her older videos, which began being made four years ago.

The average salary for an account in Los Angeles is $58,693 per year, as reported by Glassdoor. The top end of the pay scale sees some LA accountants earning $80,000, and with a side hustle like YouTube, Stacia has entrepreneurial spirit!

As reported by Gossip Next Door, Stacia makes $60,000 annually with an estimated net worth of under $600,000.

Inside her hubby Nate’s job

Nate works in the same industry as his wife, as he aims to help people build revenue on YouTube. He has a link which teaches how to grow and make money ($2,775), to be exact) on the site – in his own video.

Based in San Diego, California, the 34-year-old works as a day trader. Making up one half of a Married At First Sight season 15 couple, he founded Bullish Prosperity for new traders who wanted to learn how to trade forex.

With a busy career in the stock market, Nate has struggled to meet partners who understand his ambitious lifestyle and goals while Stacia has previously been unable to settle down due to her tough standards.

