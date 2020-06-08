Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days came to an end in May this year.

The TLC show has seen another series of surprising break-ups, heartbreaks and romantic proposals. Cast members recently caught up via Zoom to talk about their experiences in the series.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 ‘tell-all’ special, Stephanie Matto opened up about her stripper background, discussing how her past has “changed” the way she is now.

Stephanie opens about stripper past

In Sunday’s instalment (June 7th) called ‘Couples Tell All’, Stephanie revealed that she used to be a stripper when she first moved to Los Angeles.

She said: “When I was in my early 20s, I moved to Los Angeles and I was broke and I had nobody to turn to, so I did end up dancing for a period of time. It messes you up. So after I stopped working there, it definitely changed the way that I am.”

The TLC star previously opened up about her stripper background in an Instagram post in March this year. She revealed that she was 24 when she moved to LA to pursue an acting career but doesn’t regret that she ended up working in a stripper club.

Stephanie explained:

That job forever scarred me in ways that still trickle into my personal life today, BUT I will never regret my move. I ultimately hit rock bottom while living in LA, and through that painful experience sought healing by investing time into my first book.

Stephanie and Erika on 90 Day Fiancé

In the all-tell special, Stephanie went on to say that she was surprised Erika wasn’t aware of her intimacy issues.

In fact, Steph opened up about her background in a series of videos on her YouTube channel.

Guess that’s one of the major reasons why Erika and Stephanie would have never worked in the long run.

READ MORE: How to watch 90 Day Fiancé in the UK – stream the TLC series!

When did Stephanie and Erika break up?

Following a series of arguments and drama, Erika and Stephanie broke up in a season 4 episode in May this year.

The two had constant fights over intimacy issues, as well as fights over past relationships and family dramas.

Stephanie and Erika were the first-same sex couple to be featured on the TLC series, so even though the two didn’t work out, they at least left a legacy on the show.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON TLC THIS SUMMER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK