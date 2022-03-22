Storage Wars’ Dave Hester has hustled his fortune since he was 14













After a two year hiatus from being on the show, David Hester returns to Storage Wars as a cast member for season 14 and fans are buzzing to see him “yupping” his way through the auctions again.

After being re-introduced to one of our favourite OG’s, audiences want to know how much the star is worth as well as how exactly he made his fortune, so keep reading to find out.

RELATED: “Yuuup”, Dave Hester is back on Storage Wars in 2022

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 9104 Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/AbG8pHST19M/hqdefault.jpg 977481 977481 center 22403

David Hester. Picture: Storage Wars: Dave Fights Dan and Laura (Season 8, Episode 7) | A&E

How much is Dave Hester worth?

Dave isn’t just an American reality TV star, he is also a successful businessman with not one but two businesses. Through his hard work, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has managed to bag himself a whopping $4 million.

Hester has made the majority of his money by being one of the leading cast members of A&E’s hit show, Storage Wars, which premiered over a decade ago in 2010.

However, it isn’t just his reality TV endeavours that have bagged him the cash as he also owns two businesses. One is called the Newport Consignment Gallery and the other is named Rags to Riches, which is a successful and popular thrift store. He has over 25 years of experience within the field so no wonder he is doing so well.

Dave earns a huge paycheck from Storage Wars

During his time on the show (and now that he is back again) Hester is said to earn a whopping $300,000 salary a year for his appearance, making $25,000 per episode according to Looper. Not that we are jealous or anything…

He will most likely be making the same amount now that he is back on the show after being fired in 2019. Although he has made his return for season 14, Looper reports that he is “not the same as before.”

Dave suffered some bad health problems during his absence from the show and reportedly suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

Dave was just 14 when he got into auctioning

Dave has been into auctioning and all things hustle since he was just 14 years old. He began buying heavy machinery and tools from area auctions and would sell them on to shops on the military base where he lived.

In 1992 he became a licensed auctioneer and sold his dad’s huge train collection to gain himself enough money to fund his business. He then set up his two successful shops, the Newport Consignment Gallery and Rags to Riches thrift store.

His career kicked off from there and his business grew rapidly from starting at a mere 15 employees. He then soon got offered his position as a cast member on Storage Wars and the rest is history.

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK