Storage Wars: Ivy Calvin's wife Wendy is the foundation of their success













The main thing fans love about Storage Wars isn't necessarily the chaotic and dramatic auctions, but more so the beloved cast members. One of the audience's favourite leading cast members is Ivy Calvin. The auctioneer used to be an MMA fighter and footballer before the show, but there is more to him than meets the eye, like his beloved and supportive wife, Wendy.

Keep reading to find out all about Wendy Calvin as well as his family and to successful sons.

Ivy and Wendy Calvin. Picture: Storage Wars Ivy and Wendy Calvin Interview at the Reality Wanted Awards 2014

Meet Ivy’s wife Wendy Calvin

Ivy has been married to his wife, Wendy, since 2014 when the couple tied the knot during a private and intimate ceremony. He is incredibly close to his wife and family and the couple shares two sons, Isaiah and Ivy Jr – who have appeared on the show before as well.

Whenever Ivy isn’t filming, Wendy enjoys taking the family on road trips across California to spend quality time together, hunting, fishing and hiking.

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much out there about his wife as the couple keep their personal lives extremely private and are hardly seen in public together. One of the most recognisable times they were out together was in 2014 when they attended the Reality Wanted Awards in April.

The family live in Acton, California and have been deemed as one of the strongest interracial couples across the state.

Their son dreams of becoming an athlete

Their firstborn son, Ivy Jr is doing very well for himself already and has graduated with A-levels from the Antelope Valley College in 2020. He now holds an Associate degree of Science in electrical engineering.

However, academia isn’t Ivy Jrs only strong suit as during his college years he discovered his biggest passion. He was a track and field star during his studies and has become an accomplished athlete.

Ivy Jr excels in track and field as well as basketball and – much like his father – football also. Wendy and Ivy are both incredibly proud parents and do whatever they can to support their boys.

Ivy Calvin’s net worth

Ivy has managed to bag himself a pretty big fortune through his different career endeavours and according to Reality Star Facts, he is estimated to be worth around $1.8 million as of 2021.

He has made most of his money through his role as one of the leading cast members of Storage Wars and has been a part of the show since its fifth season. It is rumoured that he earns a whopping $175,000 per year from his appearance.

He has also earned his money through his previous successful career as an MMA fighter and football player and also runs his own store called Grandma’s Attic.

