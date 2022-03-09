Meet Storage Wars season 14 cast as new series kicks off













Storage Wars season 14 is all set to make its grand debut on March 8, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. on A&E. Here’s a look at this season’s cast.

The show’s cast members are prepared to bid on abandoned storage pieces during auctions, trying to one-up each other. For the unversed, the reality series follows opportunists who bid on and buy abandoned storage units before trying to sell its contents and make a profit.

SEE: Why fans think Dorinda Medley is returning to RHONY amid NYC cast visit

You can lead a horse to a locker, but you definitely can’t make him bid!🐎 Saddle up and catch the #StorageWars crew TONIGHT during the SEASON PREMIERE starting at 9/8c on A&E. pic.twitter.com/R0WiLLy9am — A&E (@AETV) March 8, 2022

Meet Storage Wars season 14’s cast

Barry Weiss, Kenny Crossley, Lisa Delarios and Ivy Calvin will all be returning this season.

In the snippet of the series’ first episode, we see Barry and Kenny arrive in style, Lisa trying to break a curse and Ivy coming across some curious currency.

Other returning cast members this season are auctioneers Dan & Laura Dotson, buyers Darrell Sheets, Brandon Sheets, Rene and Casey Nezhoda, Dave Hester, Justin Bryant and Dusty Riach. Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante Schultz are also a part of the show this season.

SEE: Machine Gun Kelly’s ex and Megan Fox have literally nothing in common

How to watch the show

Storage Wars season 14’s Episode 1 – You Can Lead a Horse to a Locker, but You Can’t Make Him Bid – will premiere on A&E TV. Those who do not have a cable connection can resort to online streaming via FuboTV or Philo.

Hulu + Live is another option too.

One can also find the channel A&E by using channel finders on Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Spectrum/Charter, DIRECTV and Dish.

A look at Rene Nezhoda’s Flo-Jo memorabalia

The Storage Wars cast member recently told TMZ that his friend George had bought Flo-Jo’s storage locker eight years ago. Rene revealed that he spent several thousand dollars to take the unit’s Olympics content off his hands.

Rene reportedly kept the Olympian’s jacket and her signed track shoes.

The star plans to sell some of the historic stuff on eBay but is ready to work out a deal if a family member of Flo-Jo’s reaches out.

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E ON TUESDAYS AT 9 PM.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK