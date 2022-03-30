Storage Wars star Brandi Passante is loving “free as a bird” singe life













Storage Wars is still one of the most beloved reality shows in America for its exciting storage unit hauls and drama, but mainly for the iconic cast members that fans love to keep up with.

One of the main stars of the show and most entertaining is Brandi Passante, who has been around on the show since 2010, making her one of the OG cast members.

Brandi was in a serious relationship for a long time with her ex-boyfriend Jarrod Schulz, but since they secretly separated in 2018 fans want to know if Brandi is dating again or if she is still embracing the single life.

Is Brandi dating anyone new?

There has been no news that Brandi is currently dating anyone and from looking at her Instagram it seems to be all about her right now and we love to see it!

Her posts are mainly about Storage Wars and her personal life and not long ago she posted a very telling picture to her feed. The photo showed a new tattoo that she got in October that was of a bird with the word “free” underneath. The caption was very powerful and said:

I managed to escape a very difficult situation that so many people fall victim to. I will be eternally grateful for the life and freedom without fear that I get to live now. Brandi Passante, Instagram

The star appears to be working on herself again and enjoying her newfound freedom.

Why did Brandi and Jarrod break up?

Brandi and her ex Jarrod had a very unusual break up as their relationship was over for a long time before they announced it to the world. The couple shares two children and for some reason, they decided to pretend that they were still together for a while.

We don’t know fully why the relationship ended, however, in certain Instagram posts Brandi would #domestic violence, and it was also reported by TMZ a few times that their relationship had become physical.

In January 2020, Jarrod made his relationship with his new girlfriend, Rochel Beckham, Facebook official, showing fans that were still sceptical, that the relationship was definitely over.

Fans are “obsessed” with Brandi

Brandi seems to have loads of supporters and fans and we can’t blame her! The reality TV star is often a topic of discussion on Twitter and not just for her appearance on Storage Wars. Some tweets about the star include:

Can’t lie, Brandi Passante from Storage Wars is deffo my celebrity crush, she is so kind and beautiful but will kick you a** if you’re out of line. Twitter

Brandi Passante is something elseeeeeee! Twitter

I only watch Storage Wars so i get to stare at Brandi Passante for an hour Twitter

That Brandi Passante though… pic.twitter.com/DkudrExqqC — Michael Jimenez (@MikeESPNSA) July 18, 2020

