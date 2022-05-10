Street Outlaw's Jerry Bird can "win races on any track" with his experience













We love Street Outlaws for its intense races, drama and all things engines and speed but the main reason we continue to watch is for the incredible cast members that make the show what it is. This isn’t just the OG members we are talking about. Fans have also grown to love more of the elusive members on the program.

One of these in particular is Jerry Bird, he was one of the races amongst the short-lived spin-off series, Street Outlaws: New Orleans and often makes a snakey appearance on Street Outlaws: No Prep Racing.

We don’t get to see too much of him on the show and fans want to know more about his life as well as if anything happened to him in recent years.

Reality Titbit has all the details on what happened to Jerry Bird as well as his exciting background in driving and how he got into drag racing, to begin with.

Did anything happen to Jerry Bird?

Unfortunately, we often hear tragic stories about the Street Outlaws crew as their choice of career comes with the high risk of being involved in accidents and crashes which often happens.

Thankfully, nothing too serious has happened to Jerry in recent years, however, he was a victim of a pretty serious theft in 2018. Bird posted on Facebook to raise awareness that his engine had been stolen.

He said he was prepared to offer a $10,000 reward for anyone who could help find it. Another racer chimed in on the post and shocked fans when he announced that the engine was estimated to be worth around $70,000 – $85,000.

Aside from the theft, he also crashed his blue Ford Probe a year before but it wasn’t anything too serious, other than that Jerry has just been living life, occasionally making an appearance on the show.

Jerry’s background in racing

The main thing Jerry takes pride in is his roots in New Orleans where he was born and bred alongside his close brother, Derryl.

He grew up racing anything and everything with his brother which is where his passion for racing was born. He explained previously to Dragazine:

I’m really from the bayou. That’s where we grew up, on the water. We just like to race. I mean we race everything, we race boats, and bikes, cars, duallies, whatever. …We try to be the fastest in anything we got out here! Jerry Bird, Dragazine

He started his journey as a motorcycle builder and repairer and as he did so his passion for cars and drag racing grew to the point that he began to do it himself.

He originally had a 1970 Camaro but shortly after he changed to a Blue Ford Probe, which he races to this day.

Jerry can “win races on any track”

Jerry is a very talented driver and we have seen this through his appearance on the show. He has previously been described as a driver that can “win any race on any track.”

He finished second place in the 2017 Bristol Dragway Special and was gutted that he missed the first place position to his friend Justin “Big Chief” Shearer from Street Outlaws.

Although he didn’t win first place or the $100,000 he did win a decent $25,000 for being the runner up.

