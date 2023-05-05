We look into the meaning of the name Tatum, after a new media report has claimed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan’s son is named Tatum Robert.

Khloe and her former partner Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby boy via surrogate last summer following an on-and-off relationship.

According to The US Sun, Khloe and Tristan’s son is reportedly named Tatum Robert, although representatives for the reality star haven’t commented on the reports so far.

We delve into the meaning of Tatum and explore how the name has a subtle nod to Khloe’s late father Robert Kardashian.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tatum name meaning explained

Tatum is of English origin and literally translates to “Tata’s homestead”. The name is inspired by the village Tatham, based in Lancashire, England.

Tatham itself is of Anglo-Saxon origin and is derived from the words “Tate” and “Ham”. The name translates to homestead and settlement.

While this name originated in the UK, it has gained popularity in recent years. There are several well-known celebrities in the US with the same name such as actress Tatum O’Neal and actor Channing Tatum.

As Tatum means “Tata’s homestead”, a surrounding land owned by a family, the name seems to have a subtle nod to family roots and familial surroundings.

Tatum Robert has a nod to Khloe’s late father

Tatum Robert allegedly honors Khloe‘s late father, Robert Kardashian. He passed away in 2003 after battling cancer.

In the same report from The Sun US, a source claimed that Khloe wanted to choose an “unusual name” while following the T theme. Khloe and Tristan’s five-year-old daughter is called True.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” the source stated in the report. “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have reached out to Khloe’s representatives for comment.

Khloe will reveal son’s name in new season

As Khloe is yet to reveal her baby’s son’s name, she said that she was waiting for the premiere of The Kardashians to officially introduce her second child.

In a previous interview, Khloe told Jennifer Hudson on her show that she didn’t have a name for her son, as she wanted to meet him first.

“I did not know what I was going to name him.” she explained to the actress. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn’t have a name.”

The fashion businesswoman added in the interview that she was waiting until The Kardashians season 3 premiere for the official announcement. The latest season debuts on May 25 on Disney+.