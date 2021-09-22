Who is Sukihana's ex-boyfriend Kill Bill and why did they split?











Sukihana, known for starring on Love and Hip Hop, has revealed on Instagram that she had to walk away from her ex-fiance Kill Bill.

She has been living it up in the Miami, and as cameras show, making her mark in a rising entertainment career with the help of her momager.

During her appearance on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, fans have gotten to know her relationship with rapper Kill Bill, who she has now split from.

The news was announced on her IG account on September 22, leaving fans of the singer in a state of shock. Many are sending her their support.

Who is Sukihana’s boyfriend Kill Bill?

Kill Bill is a rapper, believed to be around 25 to 30 years old.

He even got Sukihana tattooed on his forehead when they were together!

Bill got the Sukihana tattoo shortly after he got out of jail, while Sukihana got “Kill Bill” inked on her thighs.

On a February 17 Instagram post, he wrote:

Hood love went from sleeping on the floor in the studio from getting shot at and baby momma drama and getting picked up by the marshals lawyer fees and court cost she held that s*** down and gave me the opportunity to get out the game I love you @sukihanagoat.

Why did Sukihana and Kill Bill split?

Sukihana split from Bill because her momager, producer and friends had advised her to leave him, as he was “costing her career”.

The singer revealed on Instagram:

It hurts me that I have to walk away from my engagement and the people I love but I have to do what’s best for me and my happiness, kids and dreams. I really wish him the best, I hope he doesn’t get hurt, go to jail or get killed, but I can’t stop it anymore.

Bill also explained his side of the break-up, which has been shared in a video by The Savage Room on Twitter. He said:

At the end of the day, I did my part, I kept that s*** solid. I was always there to support you, always held you down, any situation I was always there for you. I can’t keep fighting.

It comes after Bill was reportedly on Instagram Live on September 20, when he was involved in a heated argument with Sukihana.

Aceshowbiz reports that she was heard repeatedly asking her boyfriend to leave the house but he refused, claiming that he has a share of the property.

She then said: “You said you hope your baby mama and your son die. Tell them what you did. Tell them the truth.” Bill reportedly denied these claims.

Sukihana and Kill Bill: Relationship timeline

Sukihana confirmed she was dating Bill in March 2020, but it was believed that they had actually been together since late 2019.

The singer and Kill Bill became so serious that they spoke about babies, but they were usually on and off quite regularly.

They had gotten engaged at the end of 2020, before they had a temporary split four months later and got back together soon after.

She was on Instagram live when Bill proposed to her while spending time at home with her children.

In February, she announced on Instagram that she has “been single for a while now”, adding: “I just don’t be putting y’all in my business.”

They got back together not long after, but have now split in September.

