Summer House 2023 is officially around the corner, leaving many curious about whose joining the season 7 cast. After the drama-filled season 6, OGs like Lindsay Hubbard will be back, but others have said they won’t be.

Filming for Summer House 2023 began in July 2022 after the Bravo series was renewed in May that year. Three men on the season 6 cast revealed they aren’t coming back for season 7, and fans aren’t happy about the news.

So, who is on the Summer House season 7 cast and who isn’t returning? As Winter House gets well underway, we can’t wait to swap the jumpers for a swimsuit and tune in for the explosive drama set to air in 2023.

Summer House 2023 cast

OG stars Kyle Cooke, his wife Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, and her fiance Carl Radke are set to return alongside season 2 additions Amanda and Danielle, season 3’s Paige, and latecomers Ciara and Mya.

There will also be three newbies joining Summer House 2023. Craig Conover also said in June 2022 that he will “probably” be back but added that he “shouldn’t,” US Weekly reports.

Having made his relationship with Paige official, the two will be appearing on-screen together. Summer House is set to air sometime after Winter House season 2, but Bravo have not yet released an official release date.

Season 7 – three stars won’t return

Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach exited the show ahead of filming, a source close to production confirmed to Us Weekly on June 29, 2022. Luke revealed the news on social media:

I’m not gonna be on Summer House this year. I’m actually extremely, extremely bummed I’m not gonna be able to spend the summer with them — breaks my heart, but I know they’ll have a good time and we’ll be in touch.

When asked why he was leaving, Luke said he “can’t answer why” but also said: “I’m extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show. I’m gonna miss my friends a ton.”

Summer House season 6 recap

Drama during Summer House 2023 is expected to continue between Danielle and Ciara, who got into a fight during Andrea’s Italian dinner in season 6. Ciara threw a wine glass full of red liquid at Danielle, which hit her chest.

The cast members talked it out during the show’s reunion special, which aired in May 2022, but Danielle later hinted that she and Ciara were not on good terms heading into the summer, US Weekly reports.

Kyle and Amanda Batula tied the knot at the end of last season, so fans will get a glimpse at their new life as a married couple. When asked what fans can expect to be different on season 7, Amanda said they don’t fight as much.

