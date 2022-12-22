Summer Job host Matilde Gioli hosts the new Netflix show where ten young cast members have to work in return for a luxury vacation. The star had to work hard herself before landing an acting role which made her famous.

The first Italian Netflix original reality show, Summer Job begins as a heavenly vacation which turns into the first work experience for ten men and women who have never held a job. Presenting for the first time as a host is Matilde.

Matilde was a swimming instructor before she got into acting. So, who is the Summer Job host and what’s her career background? Reality Titbit got to know everything there is to know about the Italian presenter.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Get to know Matilde Gioli

Matilde is a 33-year-old Italian television and film actress from Milan. She studied at the University of Milan, graduating in philosophy, before getting jobs as an event hostess and a synchronized swimming instructor.

With no previous acting experiences, she won an audition for the role of Serena Ossola in Paolo Virzì’s Human Capital. Her performance was so impressive that she won the Guglielmo Biraghi Award at the 69th Silver Ribbon Awards.

Seven films fill Matilde’s resume, including The King’s Musketeers in 2018 and Four to Dinner in 2021. After her first acting role on Human Capital, the Summer Job host starred on Solo per il weekend in 2016.

Matilde’s padre is Stefano Lojacono while her mom is Francesca Gioli. She told Flawless Life she often went to the park in Via Palestro, Milan, as a little girl. She also went to the Planetarium and has “great memories of going with my dad.”

Matilde’s first hosting role is on Summer Job

Matilde has never hosted a show before, and has only ever delved into acting opportunities. She’s now decided to explore the world of reality TV, but not as a contestant – as a presenter for the first time!

She asked Netflix viewers if they’re watching the show and attended a press conference for Summer Job just a week ago, when it first hit the streaming platform. So far, Matilde hasn’t confirmed any upcoming presenting jobs.

She starred as Perla Musi in Gomorrah

Matilde starred as Perla Musi in television series Gomorrah, which ran from 2014 to 2021. She had an acting role on the first season, before getting another role in a series, Rischiatutto, two years later.

Her acting has been recognised for several awards. Matilde’s IMDB page states she won best supporting actress for Il capitale umano at Bari International Film Festival and was nominated for the same award at Golden Ciak Awards.

The 2019 film Gli uomini d’oro led to Matilde being nominated for best supporting actress yet again in 2020, during the Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists awards night.

Photo by Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

