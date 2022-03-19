Sunny Hostin is busy being a co-host but The View ahead isn‘t too clear













Sunny Hostin is most known across the US for her position as co-host on The View. Things have been a little turbulent in the recent weeks on the show for Hostin and she has faced some backlash from audeinces which has got fans wondering what she is currently up to in her busy and exciting life.

Reality Titbit did some digging and we have all the latest gossip on her position as a co-host as well as her latest feud with Alyssa Farah. Keep reading to find out more.

Sunny clashed with Alyssa on the show

Sunny is still a very active co-host on the show and viewers have been watching her for years now and love her due to her honesty on screen.

After The View faced a shortage of guests at the start of 2022 they decided to welcome back a variety of interesting and opinionated guests to shake things up a little. One of those guest hosts was Alyssa Farah and she definity “shook things up.”

During last week’s episode on March 15 2022, drama hit the fan when Sunny clashed with Alyssa over her political opinions on Liz Cheney. It happened when the panel began discussing a Wyoming movement that was in place to convince Democrats to vote for Liz Cheney.

Alyssa argued it would be positive for the government but Hostin didn’t agree and she made this very clear, she explained:

I don’t think we need more Liz Cheneys in office, and I think a Democrat would be crazy to vote for her…She voted with Trump 92.9% of the time and only took a stance when the insurrection happened. Sonny Hostin, the View

Other hosts continued to push back and things got pretty intense but Sunny is known for standing her ground and speaking up for what she believes in and we kind of love her for that!

What is Sunny up to now?

Sunny is still an active co-host on The View with Sherly Lee Ralph and she seems to be loving it despite the recent tensions. Hostin is still very vocal about her political opinions on Instagram and isn’t afraid to share when she feels something is wrong.

The host also continues to use her platform to promote change and advocate for what she believes is right as well as highlighting the flaws within the government.

The talk show legend seems to be content with her life at the moment and is continuing to make her voice heard, she is still happily married to her husband Manny and is busy being a mother to her two girls Gabriel and Palmona.

Sunny lost both in-laws through covid

It’s safe to say that Sunny has faced a difficult year as she tragically revealed on The View that she lost both of her in-laws to covid-19.

Her husband Manny is usually very private but believed it was necessary to explain to the audience just how serious the pandemic was. He lost his dad on 28 December and tragically lost his mom just four days later on New Year’s Day.

Sunny went on to say how safe they had been and that they didn’t even meet up for thanksgiving as they were trying to keep them protected, but they somehow still managed to contract the virus.

Sunny made a point of saying that the nurses were incredible and were doing “gods work” as they let the pair facetime Manny’s parents as they were passing.

