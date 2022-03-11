What was Survivor season 42’s triangle puzzle? Answer revealed













CBS’ Survivor season 42 premiered on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, bringing us a fresh batch of 18 contestants who will undergo 26 days of brutal gameplay.

The two-hour-long premiere episode was full of trial and tribulations for the cast members, and thrill for the audience. Out of all the challenges the Survivor 42 cast members faced, the triangle puzzle twist was the one that stood out for the viewers.

What was the Traingle Puzzle on Survivor season 42?

Fans were surprised to see a twist in the very first episode of the show this season

The triangle puzzle came after the paddles. The twist was that the two tribes on the show had to pick between two options: “Savvy” or “Sweat.”

If they picked savvy, they had to complete the puzzle. But, if they picked sweat, one member of their tribe had to spend four hours filling a barrel with water using one heavy pan.

Both tribes, Vati and Taku, choose the puzzle and they were asked to count the number of triangles within one larger triangle. Sounds simple, doesn’t it?

However, most tribe members and folks in the audience got it wrong.

Answer for the Triangle puzzle twist revealed

The total number of triangles in the puzzle is 51. In the end, both teams guess correctly and are given a machete, flint, and a pot.

Most tribe members assume they have the answer when first introduced to the puzzle but it turns out to be a lot more complicated than they thought.

Jenny Kim’s performance in the triangle puzzle twist stands out the most among the rest of the Survivor 42 cast.

Her skills as a creative designer help her understand the puzzle better at first glance.

Fans react to the tricky challenge

Fans took to Twitter to have their say about the triangle puzzle. Here’s how a few of them reacted…

“I think it’s safe to say the person who said “11 triangles” is not a good puzzle person #Survivor,” on fan hilariously wrote,

“Oh, the way I gasped when I saw that big triangle in the triangle puzzle,” wrote another fan.

