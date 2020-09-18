Susan Calman may well be an established presenter in Scotland, however many viewers are just getting to know the hilarious presenter.

Susan rose to prominence earlier this year when the 2020 series of Great British Menu aired. In this new season, Susan was invited on as the show’s presenter, an addition to the series which has never been done before.

But now Susan is back where she’s comfortable; away from the culinary industry and straight into Scotland. The third season of her Secret Scotland series launched on Friday, September 18th and will air every Friday night at 8 pm for ten weeks.

But although fans are now getting more used to seeing Susan all over their screens, many still have questions about how tall the presenter is. Find out about Susan Calman’s height here.

Susan Calman: Height

Susan Calman is 1.5 metres tall. This is 4 ft 11.

When Susan appeared on Great British Menu, tonnes of fans had questions about her height. Seeing Susan standing next to all the tall chefs made her look especially tiny.

One GBM viewer tweeted on March 27th, 2020: “Is susan Coleman tiny or Tommy banks a giant? asking for a friend x”

More on Susan Calman

Susan Calman, 45, is a comedian and presenter originally from Glasgow, Scotland. She was born on November 6th, 1974, which means Susan will be turning 46 years old this winter.

Prior to her career in television, Susan was working as a lawyer. She studied law at the University of Glasgow and then went to hold roles dealing with death row inmates in North Carolina, USA and then working for the UN in Geneva, Switzerland. So, all round, a pretty impressive career!

Susan Calman is married to Lee Cormack, a lawyer who she lives with in Glasgow. Given that Susan used to be a lawyer, it’s pretty easy to guess that their shared profession is how they met. Lee and Susan had a civil partnership in 2012 and then were married in 2016.

Secret Scotland with Susan Calman

For the third instalment of her Scottish tours, Susan is headed to Falkirk and the Lothians. Here, she reveals two major feats of engineering: the Falkirk Wheel, the world’s first rotating boat lift; and the Kelpies, a pair of 30m-high equine statues.

Susan also visits the secretive Borthwick Castle that once held Mary, Queen of Scots in episode 1.

There will be ten episodes in series 3, so expect plenty of fun and surprising Scottish facts throughout!

WATCH SECRET SCOTLAND WITH SUSAN CALMAN FRIDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 5

