









HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles follows young Black men and women as they navigate life in City of Angels. The unscripted series will show what life is like from the cast’s perspective as they chase their dreams.

Produced by Izza Rae, the unscripted series consists of 10 episodes and is set to be released on the 19th of August. For those of you who are looking forward to catching up on the show, let us introduce you to its cast.

Amanda Scott

Amanda Scott was born in 1996 and raised in Chicago. She studied at El Segundo High School and completed her Bachelor’s of Arts from Howard University.

She has a lot of experience in the field of communication and is said to have interned and worked for many firms including Wells Fargo. Amanda is currently working in finances.

She has around 1900 followers on Instagram, where she has mostly posted pictures from events and vacations.

Amanda’s Instagram bio tells us that that she is also PR Professional and Real Estate Investor.

Briana Jones

Briana Jones was born and brought up in Kalamazoos, Michigan. She moved to Los Angeles in 2018.

The 26-year-old has her own organic body butter line called Buttrd By Bri.

She goes by the handle @bririderdie on Instagram and boasts more than 25000 followers. Her profile features very few posts and not much is known about her personal life.

A few days ago, she shared the trailer of Sweet Life: Los Angeles and wrote in the caption: “Y’all i’m cryingggg. so blessed to be a part of this. I cannot wait for everyone to see!!!.”

Cheryl Des Vignes

Cheryl Des Vignes is a fashion designer from Chicago who has a BFA from Otis College of Arts and Design.

She has over 3000 followers on Instagram and mostly uses the platform to share updates about her personal and professional life. Most recently, she shared two posts about her feature on Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

Standing before a billboard featuring the poster of the HBO Max series, she wrote in the caption: “Surreal Moment with the homies!!!✨We’re really on a billboard in our city 🥺 Highschool me would not have even imagined I’d be on a billboard on the same street I use to catch the bus on…. pinch me!!!”

As for her personal life, Cheryl appears to be in a long-term relationship with Jerrold Smith II. On the occasion of their eighth anniversary, she shared a picture with her beau and wrote: “Here we are 8 years later! Happy Anniversary babe”

Jerrold Smith II

Jerrold Smith II, Cheryl’s boyfriend, is also cast on Sweet Life: Los Angeles. He is a marketing specialist by profession and a UCLA basketball alum. He attended Loyola High School in Los Angeles before moving to St. Bernard High School.

He boasts more than 18,000 followers on Instagram. Besides pictures of him playing basketball, Jerrold has also shared a couple of pictures with Cheryl.

He has his own YouTube channel dedicated to product reviews and DIY videos with his girl as well.

While there are no reports suggesting that he’s married to Cheryl, he has addressed her as “Wifey” in one of his videos. The exact nature of their relationship can be determined once the show airs.

Jordan Bentley

Jordan Bentley is a fashion CEO from View Park. He owns an online clothing store called Hypland.

The 24-year-old, originally from Los Angeles, California, is also known for his collaboration with Netflix on Yasuke. He has shared in one of his videos on Instagram that he is a huge fan of Anime. He also revealed that he grew up doing a lot of art.

With over 30,000 followers, Jordan uses his personal account mostly to promote his brand. However, his latest post talks about his feature on the upcoming reality show.

Sharing a picture of himself with a billboard in the background showcasing the poster of the series, Jordan wrote: “I’m soooooooo excited for the show to come out this Thursday. Im usually a super private person but it’s gonna be fun showing y’all a bit of my life, relationships, business & all that good stuff.”

We’ll have to wait until the show airs to learn more about the super-private person’s personal life.

Tylynn Burns

Los Angeles native Tylynn Burns, 26, is the founder of House Party Creative, an event series agency.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tylynn “curates spaces for Black and Brown creatives and influencers to connect.”

With about 2,900 followers on Instagram, Tylynn has limited her personal account to selfies and a few pictures with friends. Sadly, she hasn’t revealed much about her personal life.

Excited to be part of Sweet Life: Los Angeles, she wrote in one of her Instagram posts, “This moment is so much bigger than us. We put our heart, souls, friendships and our stories on the line to produce content that’s genuine and so authentic and BLACK AF! LA and beyond we hope you love it and love us.”

