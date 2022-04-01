Sydney Bell's fame from Lizzo’s new show started as a 3-years-old's dream













Prime Video’s newest dance competition Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls has been a massive hit with fans so far as the group of incredible dancers battle it out to see who has what it takes to twerk with Lizzo on her upcoming world tour.

All the contestants have been very impressive so far but one that fans seem to be paying close attention to is Sydney Bell. Her dancing skills and radiating beauty have made her the talk of Twitter and now fans want to know more about the dancer.

RELATED: Meet Jayla Sullivan, the transgender dancer from Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain | Official Trailer | Showtime BridTV 9287 Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain | Official Trailer | Showtime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ezoTkEIivrY/hqdefault.jpg 984301 984301 center 22403

Sydney Bell. Picture: I WENT VIRAL Instagram, TikTok, & Twitter!!!

Meet Sydney Bell

Sydney is a 24-year-old dancer from Houston, Texas and has been dancing since she was just three years old. Her love and passion for dance comes from her being exposed to it from such a young age as she also became a cheerleader at just seven.

At seven she began cheerleading for her high school in Texas and then went on to compete as a varsity member of her high school team.

Her dancing didn’t stop after she graduated high school however as when she went to Brooklyn, New York, for college she instantly became the team captain for a division one college team and it seems she hasn’t looked back since.

Sydney is a model and is all about body positivity

Aside from dancing, Sydney is also passionate about all things body positivity and she uses her large social media platform as an influencer to promote this and encourage women to embrace their natural bodies and femininity.

Sydney is a curve model and has done very well for herself, like being in nationwide campaigns and events such as being the face and voice of Rue 21.

Aside from this, she has also walked for Pretty Little Thing during Miami Fashion Swim Week, she has modelled for NYX cosmetics and has even been featured in some of the most known magazines in the world like Essence, Cosmopolitan and even Vogue.

EXPLORED: Lizzo’s journey to fame and fortune

Sydney’s Instagram explored

Sydney is incredibly popular on Instagram and has a whopping 230K followers. Her feed mainly consists of body positivity posts and videos of her impressive dancing skills.

Her followers love her for her promotion of body positivity and acceptance with one post that she made receiving over 20 thousand likes. the picture was of the iconic image of Kendal Jenner in her red underwear next to an image of Sydney in the same that said:

So often we compare ourselves to what we see online or in the media. We even question our worth if we don’t look like these public figures. I posted the second post about 2 years ago and still had people comparing Kendal and I’s bodies and commenting which body they liked better or deemed more “valid” NO let’s change that narrative… WE ARE JUST TWO WOMEN WITH DIFFERENT BODIES. Neither is more worthy or more perfect than the other. We are JUST women with a body. Sydney Bell, Instagram

Her Instagram also features videos of her impeccable dance skills as well as her modelling pictures and campaigns. no wonder she has so many followers!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK