Tammy Slaton looked totally different in her pre-1000 Lb Sisters youth











Tammy Slaton, 35, may have started sharing her weight loss journey with us in 2019, but she looks almost unrecognisable in younger pics.

Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton first took to stardom through YouTube, before they were spotted and contacted for their own TLC reality show.

Initially weighing around a thousand pounds combined, they have been trying to lose weight ever since 1000-lb Sisters began airing on screens.

Older pictures which we digged up online show that Tammy looked completely different in her pre-stardom days…

Tammy’s childhood explored

Tammy started comfort eating when she was 11 years old, shortly after her grandmother died. She had treated her like she was just like everybody else.

Both Tammy and Amy said that other members of the family, including their mother, would often call them ugly, fat, lazy and stupid.

She would usually eat fast food, with the Church giving her some if they didn’t have any in the house at the time.

Tammy grew up poor with three sisters and a brother, by a single mom who would work three jobs to support her children.

Her father wasn’t in the picture early on in her life. She was also regularly bullied by other kids while growing up at school.

Every way that Tammy acts out is a reflection her childhood. She will never progress if she doesn’t go through one successful therapy session. #1000lbSisters — Miranda ❥ (@mmariacher) November 23, 2021

1000-lb Sisters: Tammy as a child

Tammy sported a full fringe while growing up, and has managed to keep most of her youthful facial features up to this day.

She was definitely more glam, and would try out different hairstyles, wear earrings and even sported a floral t-shirt for her yearbook photo.

The 1000-lb Sisters star had long curl ringlets, and held a lot less weight while growing up compared to now.

Tammy also got very dolled up for prom, and wore a black, sparkly dress complete with a black bag and silver jewellery!

You can check out all the pictures of Tammy as a child on this TLC page.

Her first YouTube video revisited

Tammy had a very short bob cut in 2018, when she made her first YouTube video of her baking a cake at home. She would have been around 32.

However, the intro involves her saying that her fans had asked her to “make some more videos”, so it looks like she deleted some earlier videos.

This was before she decided to try to eat more healthily on 1000-lb Sisters.

Now, she is using oxygen to help her breathe and is on a journey to lose weight, after recently dropping 60 pounds in rehabilation.

