Tammy Slaton seen vaping despite major health concerns on 1000-lb Sisters











A preview clip of 1000-lb Sisters has heightened concerns about Tammy Slaton's health. Despite her attempts to lose pounds from her more than 600 lbs of weight, she has been vaping and partying.

While her sister Amy Slaton has dropped a significant amount of weight, qualified for bariatric surgery and is focusing on being a mother, Tammy seems to have turned the opposite way.

The third season began with Tammy living in a rehabilitation centre to help her lose weight, before she decided to go home and have a nurse look after her there instead.

So, why is Tammy vaping and what do her fans say about her new partying lifestyle?

Tammy seen vaping on 1000-lb Sisters

Tammy is seen getting into a car with her friends Ralph, Rob and JT, who she says she has been partying with for the last couple of days (when filming was taking place). She went on to explain she has been drinking and vaping.

With an oxygen tube up her nose, she tells the camera:

As a teenager, I wasn’t doing any partying. I was super shy about my weight, and I really didn’t have too many friends. So, like, I stayed in my little bubble. But now I’m to the point where I don’t care.

Trying to make up for lost time, she goes back to her friend’s house after they pull up to a liquor store. She asks her friend to go into the shop and “get one bottle and eight shots” for them to share.

Rob, a family friend, tells the camera that whenever they are together, they “always turn up” and have a good time.

However, Tammy recently wrote in a recent TikTok video that she no longer vapes. The caption reads: “I’m not an alcoholic anymore or a pothead I’ve been so over for over two months now, I don’t even vape anymore.”

Fan concern about Tammy’s health

When the preview clip was released, thousands of Tammy’s fans began commenting with concerns over her vaping. As she currently has an oxygen tube attached to help her breathe, this seemed to be the main worry.

One wrote: “So you are scared to walk up a ramp but not scared to vape knowing you need to be on oxygen. #makeitmakesense.”

Another said: “Vaping while on oxygen?? Make it make sense!”

“How you vaping with the oxygen on your nose! She does not care about her life“, commented a fan.

It is not the first time that Tammy has worried her fans. Since the doctor warned the star that she could die if she does not drop weight, viewers have grew concerned, especially after her posts showed her with an oxygen tube still.

Looking through social media, it’s clear her going on life support has heightened fears.

I think Tammy is addicted to short term feel goods…food, online relationships, that vape thing… You gotta work for long term feel goods. #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/fIOQKdbE09 — Alba North (@AlbaNorth5) December 28, 2021

Is Tammy Slaton in a nursing home?

There are no confirmations about whether Tammy is in a nursing home, but she appears to be in a facility where she is cared for. Many say that she is either in a nursing home, hospital or hospice.

One fan who claimed they work in a nursing home said that her latest video looks of a similar environment.

Tammy’s recent TikTok shows her drinking water and miming to a song, where many started asking questions about where she was. The latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters saw her being cared for at home by a nurse.

Others are assuming she is back in rehabilitation. A fan wrote: “Anyone ever thought she’s in a nursing home or rehab because Amy finally got her own home? who else would be there to take care of her.” But Tammy said this is not true.

