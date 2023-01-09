Tanya Manhega has opened up about her vitiligo ahead of entering Love Island 2023 to find her ideal match (if they’re her type on paper, of course). She revealed she has the pigmentation on a lip and stripe on her hair.

Oh yes, the dating show of the year is officially back on ITV2. Bringing a whole line-up of singles to our screens ready to pull fellow stars for a chat by the firepit, or perhaps even get heads turning, Tanya is the first to be revealed.

Ahead of her entrance into the glamorous villa, Tanya revealed she has a skin pigmentation called vitiligo. She has said she “doesn’t care about covering it up all the time,” adding that she thinks “it’s quite cute.”

Get to know Tanya Manhega

Tanya is a Liverpool-based Love Island contestant. The first of the winter season’s line-up to be revealed, she’s for a boyfriend and thinks “being in a villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want.”

The 22-year-old biomedical science student and influencer is often travelling the world on her Instagram, where she has a whopping 14.2K followers. Her page states that she’s a digital creator.

Love Island: Tanya reveals she has vitiligo

Tanya said that not many people know she has a skin pigmentation called vitiligo. She said:

I have vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it. It’s on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.

Since leaving the villa, Molly Mae Hague has opened up about having skin pigmentation. She took to Instagram to reveal she has pityriasis versicolor in April 2022, sharing photos of her arms, Cosmopolitan reports.

Her biggest ick ahead of 2023 series

Tanya has revealed the biggest turn-off before she goes into the villa. Guys, keep your socks on! She said:

Guys that don’t wear socks in the house. Why are your feet flapping all around the house? Guys have huge feet too, yuck. Also, guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick, no.

