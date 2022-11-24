Tarek El Moussa has taken to Instagram to tell his followers that he won’t be spending Thanksgiving with his children, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. Instead, he’ll be in the company of his wife Heather El Moussa.

Christina and Tarek waved goodbye to their show Flip or Flop in March 2022, which they continued to film for years after they divorced and moved on in their love lives. This year, it’s Christina’s turn to have the kids for the holidays.

A pregnant Heather El Moussa smiled for a picture while her and Tarek, who Christina has two kids with, chilled out in the car. The property mogul opened up about how he’s missing the kids as they are currently away with their mom.

Tarek El Moussa is ‘missing the kids’

Tarek revealed that he’s off work for Thanksgiving but admitted he is “missing the kids so much right now,” who are spending time with their mom Christina Hall in Tennessee. He is currently at his desert house with Heather.

Although they have family on the way to enjoy the holiday period with him and Heather, the Thanksgiving 2021 weekend saw him surrounded by several family members, including 12 humans and six dogs.

During the run-up to Thanksgiving, he wrote on Instagram:

With Thanksgiving week starting tomorrow there are a few things I want to say: Number one is that I couldn’t be more thankful to have two healthy kids, a beautiful and healthy wife, and a baby boy on the way.

Their plans for the week are staying in La Quinta for a holiday, which has involved relaxing, spending quality time, and hanging by the pool. They did do some work – but their calls are now all done!

Inside Christina Hall’s Thanksgiving

Christina will be enjoying a quiet holiday trip with her husband Joshua Hall and daughter Taylor, 12, and sons Hudson (who she shares with Ant Anstead), three, and Brayden, seven. She told People:

We are excited to have a quiet week at home with the kids and Josh’s sister Stacie and her family. We’ve all been so crazy busy so it’s nice to take a week to just talk, chill, play games and make some delicious meals.

Earlier this week, Christina shared a picture where she and Josh smiled for a selfie on an airplane while her kids Brayden and Taylor sat in a row across from them. They also made sure to stop for ice cream during their family trip.

Tarek expecting baby with new wife

Tarek is currently expecting a baby boy with Heather El Moussa, who he tied the knot with in October 2021. They announced they are expecting their first child together on July 13, 2022.

Heather’s arrival date is in early 2023, and fans have been able to watch her pregnancy journey the whole way. In September, she shared a photo holding her baby bump and wrote:

Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life. There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant.

She’s stayed busy though, which has involved organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it’s time to give birth. For Thanksgiving, Heather has looked forward to floating in the pool while pregnant.

