Tasha Kiran, known as “Tash” on Kavos Weekender, has been starring on the party-filled reality series Ibiza Weekender for years. Now that it’s back with a spin-off show on ITV2, many ask what Tash’s age is.

Working under boss David Potts and alongside co-stars like Jordan Davies and Ethan Aveiro, Tasha is often seen chugging shots and introducing party-goers to the best nightclubs in the busy Corfu Island village.

So, just what is Tash’s age and how long has she been living abroad? She’s back – much to the excitement of David – after a long two-year break during the pandemic… and is ready to get her party on yet again!

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meet Tasha Kiran

Tasha is a star on Ibiza Weekender and Kavos Weekender. She’s the deputy head rep at the business and does boxing on the side. Her Tapology fighter page states that she will become regionally ranked after her first MMA bout.

She lost to Andrea-Jane Bunker during an Exhibition Boxing match two days before her birthday, in November 2022. When it comes to television, Tash actually had a brief 2017 cameo when she appeared on E4’s Coach Trip.

Looking at her Instagram, she popped up in a 2017 episode and ended up in Croatia, although she didn’t win the show. The influencer and reality TV personality even offers personalised Cameo videos for £13!

Ibiza Weekender star Tash’s age

Tash is 24, having been born on November 28, 1998, in Manchester, England, and has been a rep since she was 19 years old. Her fellow female reps on Kavos Weekender are Lucy Appleton, 25, and Jaegia.

Her boss David is 29 years old, and was born on May 5, 1993, while Jordan Davies is 30. She said that her and David “always have a friendship,” adding that the girls got along while having “very different personalities.”

She’s back – but on Kavos Weekender

After two years without any Ibiza Weekender, Tash joined a whole new line-up of reps in Kavos to kickstart her job again. She decided to apply for Weekender after realising one day that she doesn’t want a 9-to-5 job.

When asked how she stays “buzzing” all the time, Tash said:

It takes someone who is really social, someone who can listen a lot. You’ve got to be able to work on a hangover! It’s just in the personality! You’ve just got to get up and go!

Tash admitted that Kavos Weekender was “better than I expected.” She revealed: “I didn’t expect everything that happened to happen. Viewers should watch because it’s fun, it’s light hearted, we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

WATCH KAVOS WEEKENDER ON ITV2 EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know