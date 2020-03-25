Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MTV is the go-to channel for reality programmes. Many who have appeared on series on the channel have become extremely popular with viewers at home and started off their own celebrity careers.

For example, Teen Mom OG follows single mothers who try to balance their busy lives while raising kids and searching for new partners.

Rebranded from Teen Mom to Teen Mom OG, the show first aired in 2009 and it’s still going strong after so many seasons. Series 9 recently debuted on MTV.

But when will the series arrive in the UK? Here’s what we know for the premiere of Teen Mom OG season 9!

Teen Mom OG: Start date

Series 9 of Teen Mom OG kicked on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 pm on MTV. The broadcaster airs weekly episodes in the same timeslot in the USA.

Season 8 aired last summer with 12 episodes in total. Therefore, we expect that the 2020 edition will have a similar number of episodes.

Teen Mom OG: How to watch in the UK

Unfortunately, you can’t watch the new season of Teen Mom OG in the UK just yet. Series 9 is available to stream in the USA at the time of publication.

However, you can keep up to date with season 9 spoilers from the MTV show’s official YouTube channel and Twitter page.

Also, Teen Mom UK’s series 7 start on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 pm on MTV. So, we expect season 9 of Teen Mom OG to premiere following the finale of the UK series.

How to watch previous seasons of Teen Mom OG

You can stream previous seasons of Teen Mom on Amazon Prime. You can get single episodes or purchase a whole season of the reality show.

Alternatively, you can catch up with the latest news and videos on MTV’s website.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK