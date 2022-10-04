









Cheyenne Floyd has got the happy ending she always dreamed of when she wed Zach Davis. The Teen Mom couple said ‘I Do’ on Thursday September 29th, but are only just sharing pictures of the incredible ceremony.

The parents-of-two dated on and off for a few years, got engaged in April 2021 and welcomed their first child together that May. Rewind to now and they are officially husband and wife, who got married surrounded by loved ones.

Pictures of their special day are now all over social media, and have been described as a “magazine cover” wedding. Let’s take a sneak peek into how the ceremony – attended by her MTV co-stars – went.

Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding

Cheyenne and Zach tied the knot on September 29th, and shared pictures of their day on October 3rd. The pair, who originally hoped to marry in 2021, postponed plans to accommodate their wedding wishlist and large families.

In the excitement of the engagement back in April last year, Cheyenne immediately posted a story to her Instagram page to ask her followers for advice on ‘bridal gown designers and anything else weddingish’.

Since then, they have put their planning into fruition. The day began with Cheyenne receiving a note from Zach before the wedding ceremony, saying: “Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you so much and can’t wait to see you later.”

The bride said that people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach and Black Ink Tattoo were welcome. “We really want the wedding to be reflective of our relationship and who we are in our family,” she told E!.

“Everything is done in-house. Everything’s done by our family and parents. One tease is Zach’s dad is marrying us.”

‘Magazine cover’ photos of Teen Mom couple

When Cheyenne posted photos of both her and Zach romantically stood in front of a gazillion candles, her followers described the snapshots as “beautiful”, while some dubbed them as looking perfect for a “magazine cover”.

They also posed for pics with their two children – their 16-month-old son Ace and her five-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton, at the Pasadena, California, wedding.

One follower reacted to the pics with: “Magazine cover fine!! Yall look great 🔥🔥🔥.”

Another said: “Such a beautiful pic and family!! May God bless your union sis.”

Her wedding involved lots of planning

Cheyenne’s wedding dress was certainly the star of the show. She dressed in a long white trumpet-style bridal gown which off effortless mermaid vibes, while her pre-ceremony dress at her bridal shower was designed by Madeleine Fig.

She ensured her smile looked flawless by using Lumineux toothpaste in the run-up to the special day. Her sister and Bachelorette planning firm Bach to Basic also helped to plan her Bachelorette party.

Sweet Traders were the business behind her stunning wedding cake on the day. Their kids arrived in style in mini white Lamborghinis, while the massive outdoor set-up featured over fifty dozen white roses for the bride.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV

