









Cheyenne Floyd had to undergo surgery after being the victim of a shooting. She revealed on Teen Mom she had to go under the knife so doctors could fix her breast implants after a muscle collapsed.

In July 2022, she tweeted: “These past few weeks have been so draining and difficult. I’m ready for some good news.” That left some MTV fans thinking she had undergone surgery or was unwell.

Confirming she isn’t sick but had to undergo surgery, Cheyenne has finally been able to reveal why she had to go under the knife on the latest Teen Mom episode and why she appeared to be in tears before getting the procedure.

Why did Cheyenne have surgery?

Cheyenne had surgery to fix her breast implants as they were affected when she was the victim of a shooting. She spoke about the incident on the September 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The Teen Mom star recounted an incident in which her car was shot at 13 times while she was driving her kids. Cheyenne revealed her and husband Zach Davis thought it a “miracle” everyone in the car survived after they crashed.

Cheyenne had a painful muscle collapse in her breast after the shooting, however, causing her lots of pain. While crying, she revealed:

So this boob is like dented at the bottom where there was a really big bruise. At first, I was like ok, it’s just a physical thing I’m not stuck on it because who cares? I’m alive. My boob is dented.

“But this one the muscle collapsed so it pushed my implant up here so my implant sits on top of my chest and it’s hard as a rock and it hurts so bad when I lay on my back. It, like, sticks out,” Cheyenne added.

What surgery did the Teen Mom star have?

Cheyenne underwent a breast augmentation when doctors worked to fix her breast implants as her chest muscles had collapsed during the crash impact.

The procedure involved a similar method to getting breast implants, which is known as fat transfer breast augmentation surgery. This is usually an option for people looking to increase the size of their breasts.

Rather than using implants like traditional breast augmentation, this procedure involves taking fat from another area of your body and injecting it into your breasts, which is exactly what Cheyenne underwent.

Cheyenne speaks on the procedure

Cheyenne, who is now recovering from the surgery, revealed one of her breast implants had come out of place after the airbag went off in the car after their vehicle crashed while they were being shot at.

She revealed on a YouTube video the doctor had to “pull fat from other areas to put into my boobs to fix them,” adding her waist was “a lot smaller now.” However, Cheyenne quashed any rumors by stating she didn’t “get butt implants.”

