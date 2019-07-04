A film and journalism graduate from Leicester with a passion for the arts. You’ll often find him watching films, listening to records, or writing about experiences with the two. And they say the perfect job doesn’t exist...

Once again, we can expect a great year of reality TV on Netflix.

A string of must-watch shows are headed to the global streaming platform with both long-standing series commissioned for more episodes and new seasons finding their way for a trial run online.

From Queer Eye to The Circle, Instant Hotel and Yummy Mummies, here is every must-watch Netflix reality show of 2019.

Dating Around: Season 1

American dating show Dating Around dropped on Valentine’s Day, February 14th 2019.

Each episode sees one single embark on five dates before they have to choose the best suitor for a second dinner and drinks.

The characters Dating Around producers managed to select make this a warm-hearted yet comical and entertaining adventure, with a selection of LGBTQ episodes included.

Even if you didn’t watch the show when it came out the catch up now and prepare to fall in love with Luke!

Queer Eye: Season 3 and season 4

Queer Eye took Netflix viewers by storm last year and once again sees the Fab 5 travelling across America in search of the next makeover miracle.

The gang are responsible for so many success stories, and there’s plenty more to come. The third season dropped on March 18th with eight episodes.

And, on July 19th, season 4 will follow!

This time, however, the Fab Five are in Kansas City, Missouri.

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!

Just in case you were craving more Queer Eye.

This one-off special consists of four episodes and will see the Fab Five take on their most ambitious journey yet.

There are some pretty special guests rumoured for the show, one of them being former One Direction member Harry Styles. We can’t wait to see how the gang adapt and embrace Japanese culture.

Although there’s no date yet, we’ve been told to expect it shortly after season 3.

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Instant Hotel follows homeowners as they transform their luxury homes into hotels in the chance to win a prize. It’s an entertaining, score-based competition we can’t wait to see more of.

The show is on Netflix right now having landed in early July.

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

Season 1 of Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey blew up when it came out in 2017 and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

There are an impressive 22 episodes ready to binge before season 2 hits screen this year. If you’re unfamiliar, it sees couples travelling around in the iconic pink bus, hoping to return home having found love.

We’re unsure when it will drop. However, it released on Japanese Netflix late last year, so shouldn’t be too long!

The Circle: Season 1

You’ve already seen season 1 of The Circle, right?

While the Channel 4 series will still remain on Freeview TV, a few spinoff versions of the show have been confirmed for Netflix.

The show is considered a unique and fascinating social experiment, drawing attention to the illusionary qualities that social media can provide.

It’s a really cool idea, and it makes sense to expand it to other territories. US, Brazilian and French versions of the show are expected to release this year.

Project Interiors: Season 1

Project Interiors is a Netflix and BBC co-production and one for the creatives out there. It’s also one for Fearne Cotton fans, as she will be taking up hosting duties.

It’s an eight-part series which will see budding design fanatics compete to secure a contract with an exciting client.

Expect some home inspiration ideas and the DIY bug when this one finally arrives!

Other must-watch reality TV shows on Netflix right now!