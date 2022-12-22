Teresa Giudice is offering up her advice to fellow reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley ahead of their respective prison sentences.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, who has done jail time herself, told the duo to “stand strong” and “manifest what they want when they come out.” Along with that, the mother of four advised that the Chrisley’s stay in contact with their kids.

This is how Teresa Guidice advises they prepare…

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to serve time

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, Page Six reports.

Court documents from The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District Of Georgia state: “On June 7, 2022, a jury convicted the Chrisleys on all counts of a superseding indictment, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion.”

Todd was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion. In addition to the same federal charges as Todd, Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Following a three-week trial, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal custody. Julie received seven years. Both were ordered to serve 16 months of probation following their release, the Daily Mail reports.

Teresa Giudice gives Todd and Julie Chrisley prison advice

Teresa has given fans a great insight into what life was like for her in her book, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again. Guidice served an 11-month prison sentence starting in 2014 for fraud charges; related to her ex-husband Joe Giudice’s bankruptcy fraud, as per Daily Mail.

The RHONJ star was recently chatting to a photographer at LAX, when they asked her what sort of advice she might offer the Chrisley Knows Best stars. Surprisingly, Teresa gave her tips as she exclaimed the couple need to focus on manifestation and keep in touch with their immediate family – according to a video published by TMZ.

She also advised that they need to stay busy with jobs, doing exercise and ensuring that they eat well. Most importantly, despite the tough circumstance they need to remain positive. Guidice shared that to do this they need to try and “envision the next chapter,” as per TMZ.

Guidice acknowledged that while it was going to be hard they “need to make the best of it” and “make it work.”

Screenshot from Teresa Giudice and Her Daughters Move Out | RHONJ (S12 E11) Highlight | Bravo YouTube channel

Todd and Julie spend last Christmas with family before prison

The Chrisley’s have been instructed to report to two Florida prisons, located two hours from each other. The pair enter jail on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This means they will be able to spend Christmas with their family.

However, their daughter Lindsie, who hosts the podcast, “Southern Tea,” doesn’t live close to their family home in Nashville. Instead, she told her followers that she is “spending time with my parents over the phone.”

Lindsie, who lives in Georgia revealed: “I don’t have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January.”

She further shared how her parents plan on “dedicating their time” before their sentencing. Lindsie explained that they would be spending time in “therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children.”

Lindsie and her younger brother Kyle are Todd’s kids from his previous marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry. Whereas Todd and Julie are parents to Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. They are also adoptive parents to Kyle’s 10-year-old daughter, Chloe. She and Grayson, were placed in Savannah’s care following their parent’s sentencing.

Chloe’s biological mother, Angela Johnson, has also announced her hopes to regain custody of her daughter amid Julie and Todd’s sentencing.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know