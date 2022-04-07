Teresa Giudice's fitness bod makes her strong enough to carry RHONJ drama













Teresa Giudice is one of the only women on the Real Housewives of New Jersey to be on the show from the first ever season, giving her the title of a true OG housewife. Teresa has always been in and out of the media for something controversial usually, however, this time it’s all because of her unbelievable body.

The reality TV star has always been involved in her fitness but lately, she seems to have transformed and is looking better than ever.

Reality Titbit has all the details on her incredible new figure as well as her yoga and gym wear line.

Teresa’s incredible physique

At almost 50 Teresa is looking incredible, and maybe that has something to do with her new fiance but it’s mainly to do with her addiction to all things fitness.

The star has been open in the past about how working out has changed her life, with her two favourite forms of exercise being yoga and bodybuilding which have both helped sculpt her amazing figure.

The star was spotted in January 2022 at a resort in Cabo San Lucas where she was on holiday with her fiance Luis and fans couldn’t get over how great her body looked as she rocked a two-piece and a glowing tan.

Fans cant get over Teresa’s body

Since seeing her new fitness physique RHONJ fans have been talking about Teresa non-stop as she blew audiences away with her body. On Twitter some fans said:

OMG TERESA!!! Her body looks incredible wtf

If I look like Teresa Giudice at 50 ill be very happy

Fair play Teresa looks incredible this season!

Teresa has her own sportswear line

The line has been named The Love Collection by Teresa Giudice and focuses on mixing both style and comfort to create the perfect activewear. When discussing her new line with Page Six, the mother of four explained:

I’m all about comfort. My workout line is really comfortable, really soft. You want to feel good in it because I feel like when you look good, you feel good. Teresa Giudice, Page Six

The reality TV star added that your butt is the most important part of your body so she made it a priority to make her yoga pants enhance your butt saying that “your a** is the best part of your body.”

