Who is Terri White, Queer Eye season 6’s dance instructor?











Queer Eye released its trailer for season 6 recently and the new episodes are set to hit Netflix soon. The trailer has got many fans talking about Terri White, the dance instructor from one of the clips.

The Fab 5 of Queer Eye have officially made it to season 6.

The reality make-over series, which takes inspiration from the original 2000s show ‘Queer Eye for The Straight Guy,’ has become bigger than ever now.

Fans will now get to see the Fab 5 bring some love and adventure to the Lone Star State.

Who is Terri White?

A short clip from the Queer Eye season 6 trailer features Terri White, the daughter of Broken Spoke founder, James White.

For the unversed, Broken Spoke is an Austin establishment started by James White in 1964. The space is known for hosting country music icons like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and many more, while also being a legendary dance hall.

In an interview given to Austin Monthly, Terri from Queer Eye said she has spent almost her entire life at the Broken Spoke. The dance hall was started by her father when she was just a toddler. The 59-year-old has worked at the establishment as a night cook, day cook, waitress and bartender.

She is now its popular two-step instructor and spends her time teaching wannabe cowboys and cowgirls the dance’s proper technique.

Queer Eye season 6 explored

Queer Eye season 6’s release date on Netflix is December 31, 2021.

The show takes us to Texas’ capital, Austin, this season. All of the Fab 5 – Karamo, Jonathan, Antoni, Tan and Bobby – will be reprising their roles.

The new season’s preview reveals that fans will meet many interesting locals throughout the season. We come across a weightlifter who talks about their gender transition. There’s the story of another woman who tearfully shares that her business is struggling to stay afloat amidst all that’s happening in the world.

Fans react to the trailer

Fans are over the moon since the trailer’s release. Here are some notable reactions.

