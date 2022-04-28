Meet Terry Lynn Ellis as Masked Singer fans think Holly Robinson's BFF is Cobra













The Masked Singer Season 7 is in full swing and fans are busy guessing who the singers behind the magnanimous Queen Cobra masks are.

Some fans guessed that one of them is Holly Robinson Peete’s best friend, Terry Lynn Ellis, who is charming the judges and audiences with her singing talent.

Screenshot from. Queen Cobra Performs “I Say A Little Prayer” | Season 7 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER

Who is Terry Lynn Ellis?

Terry Lynn Ellis is an American singer and songwriter. The star is also one of the founding members of the R&B group En Vogue, which was formed in 1989.

The singer is fairly active on Instagram, where she has over 100,000 followers.

The 58-year-old Houston, Texas, native attended Prairie View A&M University and received a degree in Marketing back in 1990. Besides focusing on academics, Terry also honed her vocal skills while in college, during which time, she began auditioning for talent shows.

She soon came in touch with producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy, who had already chosen singers Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron and Maxine Jones to be in a three-person girl group. Terry was later added as a member after they heard her sing.

En Vogue went on to deliver hit songs like Free Your Mind, Runaway Love, Hip Hop Lover, Give It Up and Turn In Loose.

Besides earning massive wealth and fame, Terry Lynn Ellis’ music career also gave her a best friend for life in Holly Robinson Peete.

Masked Singer fans think En Vogue star is Queen Cobra

After watching The Masked Singer Season 7’s latest episode on Wednesday, April 27, fans took to Twitter to speculate who Queen Cobras on the show really are.

Many are convinced that one of them is Terry Lynn Ellis from En Vogue.

Queen Cobra is Terry Ellis, and En Vogue.@MaskedSingerFOX — Caroline Deckard (@CarolineDeckar1) April 28, 2022

So the heart clue for #QueenCobraMask is for the song by En Vogue, their second number two hit, My Lovin after the popular single, Hold On……. Cindy and Terry, I know for sure that is you @MaskedSingerFOX #themaskedsinger — Constance J~ MUA (@makeuplova4life) April 28, 2022

@MaskedSingerFOX Cobra's are Cindy and Terry from @EnVogueMusic . Terry and Holly R. Peete are best friends. I remember bc I'm still a huge fan of EvVogue — Olivia D Seymour (@Ladypuss78) April 28, 2022

@hollyrpeete is besties with @EnVogueMusic lead singer Terry Ellis. Definitely En Vogue. — Portia Bingham (@Cleaportia) April 28, 2022

I'm thinking En Vogue as well. That's definitely Terry Ellis's voice… — Denise Cee (@DeniseCee3) April 28, 2022

When does the next episode of Masked Singer come out?

The show’s next episode, entitled ‘One Mask Hurrah — Round 3 Finals’ will release on May 4.

In the third and last round of the show, the final three singers will perform for the last remaining spot.

Two singers will be unmasked and the final remaining contestant moves on to the Season 7 finale.

