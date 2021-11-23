The 1000-lb Sisters' journey from YouTubers to super-rich TLC stars











Over a year has passed since Tammy and Amy began sharing their weight story on-screen, leaving the question of their net worth now.

They are best known as The 1000-lb Sisters, a TLC title inspired by their combined weight when the first season launched in February 2020.

A year and a half on, the sisters have managed to shed some pounds, with Amy recently birthing a child after her initial struggle to get pregnant.

We found out what their combined net worth is today, since they first filmed. The ever-increasing amount is nothing short of shocking…

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC BridTV 6621 1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC 900478 900478 center 22403

Amy and Tammy’s net worth

Amy and Tammy have a combined net worth of $350K. While Amy has the most at $250,000, her sister is thought to be worth $100,000.

The reason for Amy’s higher net worth is likely down to having a bigger YouTube following, as she has kept it running for longer.

Their net worth is expected to rise over time, especially if they get a third year of 1000-lb Sisters on to go, meaning their salary may increase.

After Season 2’s ratings jumped from the show’s debut season by double digits, leading to the current Season 3, fans have high hopes for another.

I sure hope Amy pays well 💰cause that home nurse will be earning every penny with ole Tammy. Tough job for sure #1000lbSisters — PirateAngel (@PirateAngel16) November 23, 2021

Their career: From YouTube to TLC

The sisters’ fame began before the show, when their video of A Chubby Bunny Challenge in 2014 went viral, getting over two million views!

Tammy and Amy are also YouTube stars who have gained more followers and fans thanks to regularly sharing on their social media profiles.

Amy’s own channel has amassed 466k – with nearly 300k subscribers less than a year ago – while Tammy has 123k fans (90k just nine months ago).

Amy often shares videos about product reviews that have promotion codes, meaning that she could be making additional income from her channel.

They became TLC stars when their YouTube followers contacted the network. Amy and Tammy were originally going to be on Family by the Ton.

Tammy told her TikTok followers:

At first, we were going to be on that show but then TLC and all the producers and everybody at TLC were watching our YouTube videos and they loved how Amy and I interact with each other, you know, how we joke around. How real we are with each other. We tell each other how it is, this and that, and we are not afraid to be ourselves and we ended up with our own show. For the longest time, we didn’t even have a name for our show, but now we do.

Damn! She was just asking if she wanted food, and Tammy got mad because she was recording another damn YouTube video where she’s rambling and complaining? Girl! Wait 5 minutes for what?! They were just going to bring it back to you anyway! #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/lFy172EKEo — M. L. (@untrell92) November 23, 2021

How much they make per episode

Tammy and Amy are in their second year of filming 1000-lb Sisters, meaning they are each likely paid around $1,500 to $3,000 per episode.

This means that for the first season, which had six episodes, they each could have received around $9,000 – at a minimum!

For example, stars on Little People, Big World make around $7,000 to $10,000 per episode, as reported by Business Insider.

The publication says: “Per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end. And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode.

“After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

