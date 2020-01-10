University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The All-Inclusive holiday. Some of us love the idea, some hate it.

The idea of rocking up to the airport and having everything organised for you from the get-go may seem like the dream, but oftentimes things don’t go as smoothly as you’d like. And there’s also the issue of cost. So, Channel 5 is here to help!

The second season of The All-Inclusive: How Do They Do It? kicked off on Thursday, January 9th. This time around, three groups will put hotels and all-inclusive holiday deals to the test to see if you really get bang for your buck out of the package deal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hotel featured in the first episode of The All-Inclusive: How Do They Do It?

Which hotel do they visit?

Three groups of experienced holidaymakers descend on the same resort to scope out their all-inclusive deals. They are the Greens, the Wests and the ladies from Crewe, who have all been holidaying together since they met at work.

They all head to Albir Garden, the three-star resort on the Costa Blanca near Benidorm to experience their holiday package.

There’s a restaurant, bars, three outdoor pools, a park, gyms and saunas, spas, a massive water park, and plenty more to keep you occupied while you’re there.

What is the all-inclusive deal at the hotel?

There are plenty of package deals you can get from Albir Garden.

Jet2holidays, Tui and Love Holidays all offer holidays with Albir Garden, so be sure to check out the holiday deals they have on offer on their websites.

Tui offers a 7-night retreat in summer 2020 from just £465pp. Jet2holidays comes in at the same time just slightly cheaper at £420pp. This is for their half-board deal. Full-board comes in at a higher price.

