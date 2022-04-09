The American Idol judges surprise the top 24 with a trip to Aulani Disney resort













Last week the American Idol 2022 contestants were whittled down to the top 24 after an intense Sunday night episode. However, the judges had a big surprise for those who made it and it’s safe to say, everyone was excited – even us!

Katy announced that the top 24 contestants would be heading all the way to Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa in stunning Hawaii, where they will be competing against one another once again.

RELATED: American Idol singers now: Who quit fame and started working normal jobs?

Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

American Idol. Picture: Surprise! Our Top 24 Are Going To Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii – American Idol 2022

The top 24 will be heading to Hawaii

All four of the judges were super excited to announce to the top 24 that they would be flying to Hawaii to wave Aloha to Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Ko Olina.

Here, they will be performing for two incredible nights of performances for the 24 contestants. To help them along the way will be pop star Bebe Rexha, she will be mentoring the top contestants and hopefully helping them through to the next round.

Audiences at home will be in control of the decision as they vote for who they want to see as the top 20 contestants, as four of our favourites will be sent home.

Who are the top 24?

Leah Marlene – The “guitar queen” Jay Coperland – Grad school dropout Nicolina Bozzo – American Idol’s Adele Emryson Flora – Cleveland teen Katyrah Love – “Golden voice” Fritz Hager – Origial song writer Jacob Moran Allegra Miles Cameron Whitcomb – The backflipping singer Ava Maybee Sir Blake – Chicago songwriter Mike Parker Ellie Rowe Tristen Gressett Christian Guardino – Long Island soul singer Noah Thompson – Country singer Cadence Baker Hunter Girl – “Best country singer” – Luke Bryan Sage Danielle Finn – Highschool student Kenedi Anderson Scarlet Lady K – Alabama native Dan Marshall

YALL I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24!! 💙 I am so thankful for this opportunity. I have been doing music since I was 14, and that was almost 10 years ago. Every show I played, song I wrote, and music I was a part of led me to this moment. Thank you so much to everyone! #americanidol pic.twitter.com/HOzZpKa11o — Hunter Girl (@huntergirlmusic) April 5, 2022

Fan favourite Kevin Gullage didn’t make the top 24

While many expected him to go far in the competition, the star was not present on the Showstopper/Final judgement episode on April 4. His elimination was not shown either.

Kevin took to his IG on April 4 and captioned a picture:

And there you have it, everyone! What a ride. Keep tuning in! Keep having fun! Until next time, keep smiling, singing, and have a whole lotta fun! Goodnight. Kevin Gullage, Instagram

The star did not address his disappearance from the show and neither did the show’s runners.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK