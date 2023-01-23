The Bachelor 2023 contestant Brooklyn reveals on a trailer that Zach Shallcross was stolen. She appears to refer to one of her co-stars, claiming that they “had the audacity to steal” the main man of the ABC dating show.

Season 27 sees Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma, call out one of her The Bachelor co-stars for romancing Zach, while he tries to find his one true match out of a long line-up of women.

She’s one of 30 ladies hoping to secure a rose from Zach. Brooklyn and Zach previously met on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, but she now appears to claim that someone “steals” him in the 2023 season.

Brooklyn says Zach Shallcross was ‘stolen’

Brooklyn revealed in a confessional on The Bachelor 2023 that “she [a co-star] had the audacity to steal Zach.” She has tears in her eyes before a clip of Zach sharing a kiss with another girl is shown. He later says: “That’s shocking.”

The clip appears to show Zach kissing one of the ladies before the scene pans to him sharing a smooch with someone else. Then, Vanessa is seen sitting on the sofa with her mouth wide open in horror as she watches it all unfold.

Brooklyn has taken to her Instagram page ahead of the premiere to write: “Can I steal you for #TheBachelor premiere on January 23rd on ABC?🌹❤️.” A commenter asked if she’s the villain and she responded: “Is it me? Am I the drama?”

The Bachelor duo have already met

Zach had not just met Brooklyn before The Bachelor 2023, he had also collided paths with Cat Wong, Christina Mandrell, Brianna Thorbourne, and Bailey Brown at The Bachelorette season 19 finale.

Contestant 24-year-old Brianna received the first impressions vote and was chosen to receive the highly desired rose from Zach. Many are convinced they could form a connection during his season of The Bachelor.

At the time, Brianna told him: “I wanted to do something special for us so we would always remember this it’s a little something for you to remember me by, and I’ll see you at the mansion soon.”

Get to know Brooklyn

From Mineola, Texas, Brooklyn dreams of being a professional rodeo cowgirl and horse trainer. At just 13 years old, she discovered her passion for horse barrel racing and therefore chose to study animal science.

She now works as a lab designer for an oral surgery practice where she custom designs teeth for life-changing dental procedures. But when it comes to love, Brooklyn hasn’t had the easiest path when it comes to her relationship history.

Ready for a fresh start with Zach, she loves to start her day with a delicious breakfast burrito, is a two-stepping pro and would love to be able to teleport. Brooklyn spends most of her days being a rodeo racer.

