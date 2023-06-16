The Bachelorette 2023 is returning to ABC this summer as Charity Lawson searches for The One, so here’s what you need to know about the season 20 cast and start date.

Three months after failing to woo season 27’s bachelor, Zach Shallcross, Charity Lawson has been given another shot at love as the star of The Bachelorette season 20.

Charity, 27, placed fourth in the latest The Bachelor series after Shallcross popped the question to Kaity Biggar. Host Jesse Palmer marked a first for The Bachelorette franchise when he asked her to be season 20’s star backstage of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.

“It is a yes! Absolutely!” Charity replied to the proposal. “100%, like, absolutely. Wait, I’m gonna cry. I’m shaking right now. I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life, and it blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

So without further ado, let’s take a look at when Charity will return to our screen and who is in the running for her heart.

Credit ABC Press site (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

The Bachelorette 2023 season premiere will air on June 26 on ABC from 9 pm until 11 pm ET. All episodes will be two hours long until Charity finds her match.

The exact number of episodes is unconfirmed, but previous seasons have been just over two months long, so expect the finale to be in early September 2023.

You can watch live on ABC or stream it on Hulu. Episodes are also available to view on ABC.com.

Who is the new 2023 Bachelorette Charity Lawson?

Charity, a Columbus, Georgia native entered the public eye in early 2023 in her attempt to win Zach’s heart.

Described as “the total package” by her profile, she believed Shallcross was her perfect match but the tech executive ultimately gave his final rose to Kaity. Charity was eliminated in week 8, ahead of the Fantasy Suites episode that saw Zach and his final three -Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki, and Kaity – have some alone time.

Charity, a child and family therapist, graduated with a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University in 2022.

Now that she has established her career, the 27-year-old is focused on finding her life partner after seeing her parents’ happy 47-year marriage.

Meet the cast of The Bachelorette 2023

Charity will be narrowing down a pool of 25 in her search for love. 29 potential cast members were revealed on March 18, before the confirmed lineup of 25 was unveiled on June 1.

Notable contestants include WWE NXT wrestler Caleb Balgaard; Sean McLaughlin, the son of politician Steven McLaughlin; and Chris Spell, two-time Guinness World Record holder for the highest standing box jump.

Credit ABC press site (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Credit ABC Press site (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Where is The Bachelorette filmed?

The first episodes of The Bachelorette are filmed at the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California.

Filming for season 20 commenced on March 21, 2023, at the iconic location. Charity was later spotted shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8, before filming concluded in Fiji later that month.

Die-hard fans can stay in the reality TV hotspot, but it will set them back $6000 per night via Airbnb. The property, real name Villa De La Vina, is a seven-bed, eight-bath home with a Tuscan design.

When ABC cameras aren’t filming, the property is the home to a family of six: Marshall Haraden, his wife, and their four children. Haraden is a general contractor and founder of his company, The Marshall Group.

The family vacates the property twice a year for young romantics to find love. Luckily, the Fantasy Suites episodes aren’t filmed in the home.

Are the couples from The Bachelorette season 19 still together?

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey co-starred in season 19 but both members failed to find a lasting relationship.

Recchia, a flight instructor from Florida, accepted a proposal from general contractor Tino Franco in the September 2022 finale. Fans watched their relationship crumble after he admitted to kissing another woman while the show was airing.

The mystery woman was someone he met before joining the show, though they never dated. Tino didn’t immediately admit to his behavior, which he revealed was his biggest regret.

There was hope for Rachel in the live final when runner-up Aven Jones showed up to ask her out, but the pair never pursued a romance.

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer

Gabby, 32, found love with real estate analyst Erich Schwer, 30, but the relationship was confirmed to have ended by November 2022.

The reality stars decided to end things in order to focus on individual goals. Windey was participating in Dancing With The Stars season 31 at the time and placed second.

At the time of writing, Gabby is seemingly single and Erich is dating model and clinical psychology graduate student Elizabeth Turner.

Are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar still together?

Yes, Zach and Kaity are still together. The couple revealed on After The Final Rose that they would be moving in together in Austin in the summer of 2023 and are planning to tie the knot in the next couple of years.

Kaity’s recent Instagram post is a compilation of photos from their couple’s photoshoot. In fact, her entire account is filled with their loved-up moments, so if you’re sobbing about your single status, we suggest you don’t peek at her profile.