The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph strives for a ‘natural’ look when getting surgery













2019’s The Bachelor winner, Cassie Randolph has recently been very candid with her fans via her YouTube channel in a personal video addressing everything from her time on The Bachelor to speech therapy. However, the main topic she discussed was her experience with cosmetic procedures where she addressed surgery rumours.

In the video, she admitted to having Botox and other work done in the past after rumours of her having surgery began swirling earlier this year.

Keep reading to find out more about the surgery rumours and exactly what work she has had done.

RELATED: Fan notice Clare Crawley’s stiff face ‘didn’t move’ during The Bachelor final

Our Great National Parks | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8972 Our Great National Parks | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KcI_xfryMD0/hqdefault.jpg 973059 973059 center 22403

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Cassie admitted to having cosmetic work

During the YouTube video, Randolph admitted to having work done but it hasn’t been for a “really long time.” The reality TV star opened up about having lips fillers, cheek fillers and Botox for her crow’s feet in the past.

Cassie went on to say how although she has had work done in the past, she tries to keep it “as natural as possible” and continued to say:

I know people have a bunch of opinions on filler and Botox and all that kind of stuff. Personally, I like to keep it as natural as possible, err on the side of less is more, but also, like, to each his own. Cassie Randolph, YouTube

Cassie has had jaw filler but not for cosmetic purposes

Aside from her Botox and filler for aesthetic purposes, Cassie also admitted to having jaw filler to help with an issue she used to struggle with in the past. In the video, Randolph explained:

I really struggled with a lot of stress and anxiety and stuff, and I started clenching my jaw when I sleep, which is not something I ever used to do before. I would get, like, really, really bad headaches from clenching my jaw, and I’d wake up with really bad headaches, so I tried Botox and it actually worked really well. Cassie Randolph, YouTube

However, although the injections helped with the pain she went on to explain how it wasn’t a sustainable long-term solution and she eventually switched to a mouthguard.

Cassie has been honest about her cosmetic procedures

During the video Randolph opened up about the cyberbullying she has faced because of her cosmetic surgery but says she doesn’t mind sharing what she has had done with the world and believes it’s important to do so, she said:

I can’t tell you how many times I get the question about filler and Botox and all that, and sometimes I’ll get the nastiest hate messages about work I’ve gotten done,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll get those messages and it will have been nine months since I’ve done anything at all, and I’m not afraid to be really open and honest about this kind of stuff. … I don’t mind being real about it and transparent. Cassie Randolph, YouTube

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK