MTV’s The Challenge is a show that’s so intense that it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time you’re watching.

The America competition game-show is currently on season 35 and involves competitors completing tough, physical challenges against one another to avoid getting eliminated, in order to win a cash prize.

The stakes were high during episode 15’s double elimination episode. The challenge required players to carry piles of concrete blocks and place it into their opponents’ drums. The players then had to pick up their drum and hold it for as long as they possibly could.

In other words, it all looked very heavy!

The two winners were Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Jenny West. This challenge was extremely difficult and required a lot of strength and endurance. However, Faysal Shafaat winning is not much of a shocker given his football player days in college…

Faysal Shafaat’s football career in detail

Before becoming a reality television star, Faysal was a notorious football player at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

He was a two-time All-American tight end for the Chattanooga Mocs from 2011 to 2014. His jersey number was 88, which he made proud by making five touchdowns and 34 catches for 413 yards during his senior year. By the time he graduated he made a total of 18 touchdowns and 125 catches for 1,204 yards.

Faysal had NFL tryouts, but because he had an accident his senior year that caused him to tear his ACL joint, he could not make it to the NFL. Although he tore his joint, he still received 3rd Team All-American.

Why he is great at The Challenge?

On the show it’s clear that he has no problem with competitions. Winning is his main goal, and he will do whatever he must to achieve it.

Along with having the skills and abilities of a football player, such being an incredibly fast runner, his height, weight, and thought process helps him in completing challenges. Just by being 6’5 and over 240 lbs gives him an advantage.

