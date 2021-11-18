The Chrisley Knows Best house has more baths than you have bedrooms











Todd Chrisley and his family are sharing their lives with us every Thursday night. So why not have a sneak peek at their home?

It is an understatement that the Chrisley Knows Best clan are living a life of luxury, from private Botox treatments to a massive family mansion.

We may sometimes catch a glimpse at their beautiful home on their USA Network series, but we haven’t ever really been given a full-blown tour.

That’s why Reality Titbit has done some exploring inside the family’s wealthy estate, which includes NINE bathrooms (you know, just in case).

REVEALED: What is Grayson Chrisley’s 2021 net worth and salary?

Where do the Chrisleys live?

Todd and Julie Chrisley live in Brentwood, Nashville.

They bought the home for $3.4 million in 2019, renovated it and later put it back on the market just months later, for $4.75 million.

Baking It | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The family then settled in the Brentwood area, after previously living in Roswell and Alpharetta, near Atlanta.

Chase and Savannah are thought to live separately, but often visit their parents’ home, especially when filming Chrisley Knows Best.

In fact, Savannah bought the family’s old home!

Why did they move to Nashville?

Reports say the Chrisley family moved to Nashville, in a more secluded neighborhood, because of tourists who have been visiting their property.

They decided to wave goodbye to their previous home and upgrade their living quarters to a new residency in Nashville.

Todd has previously revealed that “security is a big issue”, with the family’s former mansion featured on the show in the past.

However, the home had started to draw unwanted attention from tourists.

Savannah and Todd driving around Nashville in style 😎 #ChrisleyKnowsBest — Jeniece (@JustJeniece) March 12, 2021

LOOK: Does Grayson Chrisley have a girlfriend?

Inside Todd Chrisley’s huge mansion

The family basically have the world at their feet. Forget going to the local swimming pool or to the theatre, as they have both of those in their home.

They also have a game room and basketball court – can the Chrisleys ever get bored? Built in 2013, their new home is complete with six bedrooms.

Add on two master suites and nine bathrooms, and you have the Chrisleys home. Oh, and not to mention the four-car garage and wine cellar!

Todd has shared pictures of the beautiful mansion on his Instagram page, and often goes for an evening walk around their outdoor pool.

He lives at the private property with his wife and younger children.

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK