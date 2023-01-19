The Chrisleys aren’t currently eligible for parole as they commit to a combined 19-year sentence on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years while Julie was given a seven-year jail term.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in November 2022 and self-reported to prison on January 18, 2023. Now fans are asking when and if the Chrisleys will be eligible for parole.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple tried to delay the start of their prison sentence but their appeal was dismissed by the court. If Todd serves the full length of his sentence, he might not be released until he’s 66 years old.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Chrisleys reported to prison on January 18

Todd and Julie self-reported to their prisons on January 18. They were originally due to head to jail three days earlier but it was delayed. They spent the few days of freedom grocery shopping with daughter Savannah.

While Todd began his 12-year sentence at FCA Pensacola, Julie headed to a federal medical centre in Lexington, Kentucky. A Bureau of Prisons (BOP) spoke to Life & Style on whether they can still communicate:

An inmate may be permitted to correspond with an inmate confined in any other penal or correctional institution if the other inmate is either a member of the immediate family or is a party or witness in a legal action in which both inmates are involved.

Speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie opened up about not being in contact with Todd during their sentences. She said:

There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated, but there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever.

The proximity of their prisons has made things even more complicated for the Chrisleys. Julie’s jail was changed from FCI Tallahassee in Florida – which would have allowed Todd and Julie’s children to visit them both within a single day – to FMC Lexington at a late stage.

The Chrisleys aren’t eligible for parole

Todd and Julie Chrisley haven’t currently been made eligible for parole. Under the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, Congress eliminated parole for defendants convicted of federal crimes after November 1, 1987.

A spokesperson for Bureau of Prisons told Reality Titbit:

Todd Chrisley has arrived at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, and is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information on the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates.

Both Chrisleys were also sentenced to three years supervised release to be completed after serving their prison time, according to a news release from the Northern District of Georgia US Attorney’s Office.

Can the Chrisleys get out of prison early?

Yes, it’s possible. The couple are expected to serve “85 per cent of their sentence,” according to former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani. Neama, who has no ties to the Chrisley case, told People:

That’s the minimum they’re going to have to serve if they’re model inmates. Unlike states where inmates can sometimes serve less than half their sentence, under federal statutes you only get a slight reduction for good behavior.

Todd, 54, is expected to serve at least ten and a half years of his 12-year sentence, meaning he’ll be at least 64 by the time he gets out. Julie, on the other hand, is likely to serve less than six years, and would be about 55 on release.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK