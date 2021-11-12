The controversial pyramid scheme Nanny Chrisley makes money from











Money has always played a huge part in the Chrisley Knows Best clan, and it continues to do so during Nanny Chrisley’s retirement.

Sweet Almond Solutions (SAS) is the company that keeps popping up on

The USA Network show, known as a pyramid scheme Faye is climbing.

Several fans have questioned whether SAS is even a real company, and why Nanny Chrisley even needs to get involved with the money-making scheme.

LOOK: Can you buy from Grayson Chrisley’s sneaker business?

What is Sweet Almond Solutions?

Sweet Almond Solutions has been mentioned on Chrisley Knows Best, and is thought to be a pyramid scheme which sells almond products.

However, there is no public information about the alleged firm online.

A pyramid scheme is a business model that recruits members using a promise of payments or services for enrolling others into the scheme.

Michael Che: Shame the Devil | Official Trailer | Netflix

Usually, those working for a pyramid scheme use social media to hire their recruits, and it looks like Nanny Faye has been convinced.

Not me Googling ‘Sweet Almond Solutions’ 🤣🤣 #GrowingUpChrisley — Lightnin with the Blam Blams (@victoriatouche) August 13, 2021

Faye climbs the ‘pyramid scheme’

Faye revealed in July 2020 that the higher the number of people she recruits, the more she would go up.

Agreeing that daughter-in-law Julie might be right by assuming it’s a pyramid scheme, Nanny Chrisley said she would climb it to the top.

More than a year later, she still mentions Sweet Almond Solutions on the show. The fan favorite even got a huge yellow car for her hard work!

She revealed that the company gave her the car “for all her sales and her recruiting”, and said she had been working hard.

Her son Todd told her: “So you mean to tell me that you have suckered someone else into believing this s***?”.

When told that these pyramid schemes were frowned upon by her son, Faye responded by saying that gives her an incentive.

And guess what? After the yellow car win, she is setting her eyes on a yacht, which she claims you get given once you reach the top of the pyramid.

@Chrisley_USA makes me laugh so much. I love @faye_chrisley 😂 — Alena Jarvis (@alenajarvis324) November 12, 2021

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST: How did Chase Chrisley break his foot?

Nanny Faye’s net worth

As of 2021, Faye Chrisley’s net worth is estimated at $600,000.

Although Faye’s career before the show has not been disclosed, a large amount of her net worth has come from her appearances as a main feature across the nine seasons on Chrisley Knows Best.

Despite a significant net worth, Faye is the cast member with the lowest net worth, ranking below her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

A small amount of Nanny Faye’s net worth could even be down to her gambling skills. Although it might seem an unlikely interest at 78, Faye loves to gamble and is very good at it.

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK