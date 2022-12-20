TV show The Culpo Sisters season 2 is what fans want for Christmas this year after the popularity of season 1. Olivia, Aurora and Sophia are the trio of siblings who allowed TLC cameras to capture snippets of their exciting lives.

Olivia, the former Miss Universe-turned-influencer, model and influencer Sophie, and food and wellness blogger Aurora, are all successful members of the Culpo family who turned their fame into a TV show.

The Culpo Sisters first aired on TLC in November 2022 with season 1, but fans are now begging for a season 2. Reality Titbit looked at how the first season ended and looked at how viewers are reacting to the show.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The Culpo Sisters season 2

The Culpo Sisters season 2 has not yet been renewed on TLC, but season 1 ended on December 7, 2022. The first season aired for one month exactly and involved six episodes which aired every Monday.

Fans are now eager for a second season after the popularity of the first. The Culpo Sisters were praised on “showcasing real family issues” and for how down to earth they came across on the show.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#TheCulpoSisters I need to see you again! Season 2?”

Another said: “I watched the entire series and completely fell in love with you and your family! Hoping for season 2!!!”

How The Culpo Sisters got a TV show

The Culpo Sisters’ three contrasting yet addictive personalities are a must-watch, TLC tells us, as family drama and rivalries are never far off despite being a close-knit group. So, they’re basically perfect for a TV show.

Olivia has been surrounded by fame since she was a teenager competing in pageants, which meant her sister Sophia had no choice but to become famous too by the time she was just 15 years old, as well as Aurora.

So, due to their fame and family being in the public eye, TLC made the decision to contact them up for a TV show following the success of family programs like Little People Big World, 1000-lb Sisters and sMothered.

How season 1 of TLC series ended

After Sophia finally revealed she’s moving out, the sisters planned one last epic outing to say goodbye. Aurora came to terms with her new normal when she realized her ex was starting to move on.

Sophia also opened up about the pressure she feels as Olivia‘s sister, and the two had a heated argument during the two-hour season finale. Olivia also admitted that she wants to be pregnant in The Culpo Sisters season 1.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

WATCH THE CULPO SISTERS ON DISCOVERY OR TLC GO NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know