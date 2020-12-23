Is The Curse of Oak Island cancelled? Fans call for 2021 series!











The Curse of Oak Island fans want to know whether the show has been cancelled or renewed for another series.

Since its premiere in 2014, the History series has continued to follow a team of treasure hunters who search for the legendary treasure of Oak Island.

The show has returned for its eight series this fall. So are Rick and Marty Lagina and their team as they continue their quest to find historical artifacts and treasure.

But has the show been renewed for series 9? Or has it been cancelled?

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 8

The Curse of Oak Island returned for its eighth series on History Channel on Tuesday, November 10th.

Season 8 airs on Tuesday evenings in the US, while the current series is expected to air in the UK in early 2021.

Similar to the previous series, The Curse of Oak Island has proved to be a fascinating watch for viewers at home as more and more is uncovered about the mysterious island and its long history.

Every episode follows the treasure-hunting team which finds a new clue about the elusive treasure trove that is rumoured to exist somewhere under the island.

Is The Curse of Oak Island cancelled?

No. There are no reports that The Curse of Oak Island has been cancelled.

However, there is no statement from History Channel that the show has been renewed for season 9 yet.

Viewers at home will have to wait until the current series comes to an end to find out whether there will be another series next year.

History Channel or the social media profiles of the show should follow up with an update once there’s news about the show’s fate.

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 9 potential release date

The last few series of The Curse of Oak Island have usually premiered each autumn.

Therefore, if the show is granted the green light for a new season, the earliest we can expect to see it back on our screens is autumn 2021.

