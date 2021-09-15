Will there be The Curse of Oak Island season 9? All we know











The Curse of Oak Island fans want to know whether the show has been cancelled or renewed for season 9. Here’s what we know.

Since its premiere in 2014, the History series has continued to follow a team of treasure hunters who search for the legendary treasure of Oak Island.

The show has returned for its eight series in fall 2020. So did Rick and Marty Lagina and their team as they continued their quest to find historical artifacts and treasure.

But has the show been renewed for series 9? Or has it been cancelled?

Screenshot – The Curse of Oak Island: THE OAK ISLAND CURSE STRIKES AGAIN (Season 8) | History

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 8

The Curse of Oak Island returned for season 8 on History Channel on November 10th, 2020.

Season 8 aired on Tuesday evenings in the US, while the current series aired in the UK a few months later.

Similar to the previous series, The Curse of Oak Island has proved to be a fascinating watch for viewers at home as more and more is uncovered about the mysterious island and its long history.

Every episode follows the treasure-hunting team which finds a new clue about the elusive treasure trove that is rumoured to exist somewhere under the island.

Will there be The Curse of Oak Island season 9?

The Curse of Oak Island is rumoured to return for season 9.

After the end of The Curse of Oak Island season 8, Gary Drayton hinted at another series, saying: “It’s going to go down in the history books as one of the most productive seasons we’ve ever had on Oak Island.”

“We have discovered more this year than we could have ever dreamed of finding. It has been a fantastic year.”

He added: “There are certain legends about Oak Island. You hear about legendary objects connected to [the island] and we got to hold some of these legendary Oak Island objects in our hands this year. That is pretty special. Fans are going to love it. [It] is bloody fantastic.”

History Channel or the social media profiles of the show should follow up with an update once there’s an official confirmation and news about the filming schedule.

You can find The Curse of Oak Island on Facebook and follow the series on Twitter under the handle @CurseOfOak.

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 9 potential release date

The last few series of The Curse of Oak Island have usually premiered each autumn.

Therefore, if the show is currently filming for its next series, we could expect the new season to arrive in late 2021 or at some point in 2022.

