The drastic measures chef Nancy Fuller took to change her entire look











Nancy Fuller has been hosting Food‘s Holiday Baking Championship 2021, but fans are slightly distracted by the chef’s whole new look.

From creating holiday memory snow globe scenes in gingerbread, to unseasonable desserts like icebox cakes, she has been guiding contestants along the way. However, eyes are darting to the chef’s weight loss instead.

From top to toe, viewers tuning in for the baking competition cannot help but question what has changed about Nancy. We explored her new look, and compared it to previous pictures of the host.

What has Nancy Fuller changed?

Nancy Fuller has chopped off a lot more of her hair and has lost what appears to be a significant amount of weight.

In the space of a year, she has completely transformed her look. Although unconfirmed by Nancy herself, some believe she had a face lift and a full face laser to smooth out her skin.

While many agree she looks a lot better, another fan said she has a “new neck and chin line to go with the haircut”, which could be down to weight loss. She appears to have dropped a few dress sizes in the last year.

Some fans think she might be wearing a wig, but it looks like authentic hair for the most part, so this is likely down to speculation. Since the return of Holiday Baking Championship, she is simply showing off a new barnet.

I want to say Nancy Fuller’s hair is beautiful 😍 — Sheila Rainey (@sheila_rainey) November 9, 2021

Nancy’s new look: Before and after

In November 2020 (see below), 72-year-old Nancy had much longer hair and appeared a lot older. However, fast forward a year later and she’s almost unrecognisable with her trendy chop and youthful face.

Since then, she has also lost a lot of weight, which is significantly noticeable in her face and chin area. In fact, the host is now absolutely glowing and appears to dress up a lot more glamorously nowadays!

She may have looked 72 back then, but now Nancy quite literally looks ten years younger. As she has shorter hair, we can see more of her features, which opens up her eyes and jawline far more.

Fans react to chef’s transformation

Since Nancy began sporting her new hairdo on Holiday Baking Championship, fans everywhere have instantly loved the transformation.

Looking through social media, it is clear that viewers have welcomed her new look with welcome arms…

Over on her Instagram, Nancy’s followers have praised her hair. One fan told her: “your hair always looks too cute.”

Several others commented on a photo posted on November 8th that they love her hair cut, where she is sporting a much shorter ‘do!

I am watching the Holiday Baking Championship and I love Nancy Fuller's new hairdo. — Tammy (@Bear2311_) November 2, 2021

Nancy Fuller hair cut! Yassss queen! #HolidayBakingChampionship — Sasha Obama Stan account (@Maylan_2010) November 2, 2021

